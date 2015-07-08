Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-31-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name FUNDERBURK, NATHAN ALLEN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/21/1982
Height 5.7
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-31 06:46:00
Court Case 5902019017570
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MCBRIDE, KENNETH LEE
Arrest Type
DOB 11/11/1983
Height 5.11
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-31 15:39:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name ALFRED, CHANDLER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/4/1939
Height 5.7
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-31 00:09:00
Court Case 5902020204046
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name COURTNEY, THOMAS CORNELL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/20/1970
Height 5.11
Weight 205
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-31 09:29:00
Court Case 5902020203626
Charge Description INVADE PRIVACY – FREE TEXT
Bond Amount

Name SIFFORD, WILLIAM
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/30/1987
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-31 12:00:00
Court Case 5402017054445
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 15000.00

Name BENJAMIN, ELISHA LEON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/28/1999
Height 6.2
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-31 00:08:00
Court Case 5902020204098
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 25000.00