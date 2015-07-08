Below are the Union County arrests for 02-01-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Perez, Noel Alberto
|Arrest Date
|02/01/2020
|Court Case
|202000743
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Perez, Noel Alberto (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 599 E Sunset Dr/oakland Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/1/2020 14:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, G H
|Name
|Long, Anthony Lynn
|Arrest Date
|02/01/2020
|Court Case
|202000855
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Long, Anthony Lynn (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 1405 North Hills Dr, Unionville, NC, on 2/1/2020 15:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Lesperance, J D
|Name
|Price, Aaron Anthony
|Arrest Date
|02/01/2020
|Court Case
|201906861
|Charge
|Larceny By Employees (F),
|Description
|Price, Aaron Anthony (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Employees (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/1/2020 15:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Helms, Charles Nicholas
|Arrest Date
|02/01/2020
|Court Case
|202000752
|Charge
|1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F) And 2) Carried Handgun In After Prohibited Or Consuming (M),
|Description
|Helms, Charles Nicholas (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F) and 2) Carried Handgun In After Prohibited Or Consuming (M), at 4103 W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 2/1/2020 16:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Brummer, N
|Name
|Allen, Levon
|Arrest Date
|02/01/2020
|Court Case
|202000457
|Charge
|Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Allen, Levon (B /M/67) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 507 E Green St, Monroe, NC, on 2/1/2020 18:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Gutierrez, A