Below are the Union County arrests for 02-01-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Perez, Noel Alberto
Arrest Date 02/01/2020
Court Case 202000743
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Perez, Noel Alberto (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 599 E Sunset Dr/oakland Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/1/2020 14:42.
Arresting Officer Helms, G H

Name Long, Anthony Lynn
Arrest Date 02/01/2020
Court Case 202000855
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Long, Anthony Lynn (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 1405 North Hills Dr, Unionville, NC, on 2/1/2020 15:20.
Arresting Officer Lesperance, J D

Name Price, Aaron Anthony
Arrest Date 02/01/2020
Court Case 201906861
Charge Larceny By Employees (F),
Description Price, Aaron Anthony (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Employees (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/1/2020 15:43.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Helms, Charles Nicholas
Arrest Date 02/01/2020
Court Case 202000752
Charge 1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F) And 2) Carried Handgun In After Prohibited Or Consuming (M),
Description Helms, Charles Nicholas (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F) and 2) Carried Handgun In After Prohibited Or Consuming (M), at 4103 W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 2/1/2020 16:54.
Arresting Officer Brummer, N

Name Allen, Levon
Arrest Date 02/01/2020
Court Case 202000457
Charge Larceny-Felony (F),
Description Allen, Levon (B /M/67) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 507 E Green St, Monroe, NC, on 2/1/2020 18:49.
Arresting Officer Gutierrez, A