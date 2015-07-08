Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-02-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name FRANCO-OVIEDO, DIANA MARLENE
Arrest Type
DOB 11/1/1998
Height 5.2
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-02 01:32:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name LITTLE, JOHNNIE LEVON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/13/1997
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-02 06:34:00
Court Case 5902020204354
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR CONSPIRACY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name PATRICK, BRIAN JERMOND
Arrest Type
DOB 11/5/1980
Height 5.11
Weight 265
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-02 00:50:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MCKENZIE, DUSTIN JACOB
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/23/1981
Height 5.7
Weight 325
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-02 09:00:00
Court Case 5902020204342
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 150.00

Name SLOAN, LATAWN XAVIER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/10/1988
Height 6.4
Weight 315
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-02 00:45:00
Court Case 5902020204317
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION SCH I CS
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name FERNANDEZ, MIGUEL MARTIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/24/1983
Height 5.8
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-02 10:05:00
Court Case 5902020203716
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount