Below are the Union County arrests for 02-02-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Massey, Nedra Serca
|Arrest Date
|02/02/2020
|Court Case
|202000782
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Child Support) (M),
|Description
|Massey, Nedra Serca (B /F/42) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (child Support) (M), at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 2/2/2020 17:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, J R
|Name
|Creed, Alysia Brooke
|Arrest Date
|02/02/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Creed, Alysia Brooke (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/2/2020 17:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L
|Name
|Martinez-nava, Carlos John
|Arrest Date
|02/02/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M),
|Description
|Martinez-nava, Carlos John (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/2/2020 00:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L
|Name
|Gibson, Michael Chase
|Arrest Date
|02/02/2020
|Court Case
|202000888
|Charge
|1) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F) And 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F),
|Description
|Gibson, Michael Chase (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F) and 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), at 3002 Love Mill Rd, Unionville, NC, on 2/2/2020 19:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Russell, M T
|Name
|Cranford, Michael Stokes
|Arrest Date
|02/02/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Cranford, Michael Stokes (W /M/64) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/2/2020 00:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L
|Name
|Schmidt, Peter
|Arrest Date
|02/02/2020
|Court Case
|202000035
|Charge
|1) Rape-1St Degree (F), 2) Assault By Strangulation (F), 3) Communicating Threats (M), 4) Injury To Personal Property (M), And 5) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M),
|Description
|Schmidt, Peter (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Rape-1st Degree (F), 2) Assault By Strangulation (F), 3) Communicating Threats (M), 4) Injury To Personal Property (M), and 5) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/2/2020 20:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Rauf, A