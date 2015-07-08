Below are the Union County arrests for 02-02-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Massey, Nedra Serca
Arrest Date 02/02/2020
Court Case 202000782
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Child Support) (M),
Description Massey, Nedra Serca (B /F/42) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (child Support) (M), at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 2/2/2020 17:39.
Arresting Officer Williams, J R

Name Creed, Alysia Brooke
Arrest Date 02/02/2020
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Creed, Alysia Brooke (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/2/2020 17:40.
Arresting Officer Hamilton, T L

Name Martinez-nava, Carlos John
Arrest Date 02/02/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M),
Description Martinez-nava, Carlos John (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/2/2020 00:35.
Arresting Officer Hamilton, T L

Name Gibson, Michael Chase
Arrest Date 02/02/2020
Court Case 202000888
Charge 1) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F) And 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F),
Description Gibson, Michael Chase (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F) and 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), at 3002 Love Mill Rd, Unionville, NC, on 2/2/2020 19:45.
Arresting Officer Russell, M T

Name Cranford, Michael Stokes
Arrest Date 02/02/2020
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Cranford, Michael Stokes (W /M/64) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/2/2020 00:57.
Arresting Officer Hamilton, T L

Name Schmidt, Peter
Arrest Date 02/02/2020
Court Case 202000035
Charge 1) Rape-1St Degree (F), 2) Assault By Strangulation (F), 3) Communicating Threats (M), 4) Injury To Personal Property (M), And 5) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M),
Description Schmidt, Peter (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Rape-1st Degree (F), 2) Assault By Strangulation (F), 3) Communicating Threats (M), 4) Injury To Personal Property (M), and 5) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/2/2020 20:29.
Arresting Officer Rauf, A