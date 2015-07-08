Description

Schmidt, Peter (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Rape-1st Degree (F), 2) Assault By Strangulation (F), 3) Communicating Threats (M), 4) Injury To Personal Property (M), and 5) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/2/2020 20:29.