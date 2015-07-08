Below are the Union County arrests for 02-03-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Knick, Jonathan Brent
|Arrest Date
|02/03/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Knick, Jonathan Brent (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 2630 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/3/2020 18:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Evans, C M
|Name
|Loomis, Jennifer Marie
|Arrest Date
|02-03-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Loomis, Jennifer Marie (W /F/45) VICTIM of Animal Call Bite (C), at 3316 Waxhaw Indian Trail Rd, Matthews, NC, between 18:30, 2/1/2020 and 18:31, 2/1/2020. Reported: 12:33, 2/3/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Wallace, C M
|Name
|Escalante, Juan Deras
|Arrest Date
|02/03/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M-Resisting Public Offficer; M-Possess Marij Up), M (M),
|Description
|Escalante, Juan Deras (I /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Writ (m-resisting Public Offficer; M-possess Marij Up), M (M), at 700 E 4th St, Charlotte, NC, on 2/3/2020 02:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Macarine, B J
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Littering
|Arrest Date
|02-03-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Littering (C), at 7412 West Duncan Rd, Fairview, NC, on 12:00, 1/31/2020. Reported: 13:10, 2/3/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Little, C B
|Name
|Ferguson, Matthew Allen
|Arrest Date
|02/03/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Non-Compliance Child Support (M),
|Description
|Ferguson, Matthew Allen (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Non-compliance Child Support (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 2/3/2020 11:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Carrying Concealed Gun
|Arrest Date
|02-03-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Carrying Concealed Gun (C), at 999 Kim Ct/secrest Short Cut Rd, Monroe, NC, on 13:58, 2/3/2020. Reported: 13:58, 2/3/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M