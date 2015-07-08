Below are the Union County arrests for 02-03-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Knick, Jonathan Brent
Arrest Date 02/03/2020
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description Knick, Jonathan Brent (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 2630 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/3/2020 18:30.
Arresting Officer Evans, C M

Name Loomis, Jennifer Marie
Arrest Date 02-03-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Loomis, Jennifer Marie (W /F/45) VICTIM of Animal Call Bite (C), at 3316 Waxhaw Indian Trail Rd, Matthews, NC, between 18:30, 2/1/2020 and 18:31, 2/1/2020. Reported: 12:33, 2/3/2020.
Arresting Officer Wallace, C M

Name Escalante, Juan Deras
Arrest Date 02/03/2020
Court Case
Charge Writ (M-Resisting Public Offficer; M-Possess Marij Up), M (M),
Description Escalante, Juan Deras (I /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Writ (m-resisting Public Offficer; M-possess Marij Up), M (M), at 700 E 4th St, Charlotte, NC, on 2/3/2020 02:30.
Arresting Officer Macarine, B J

Name Society VICTIM of Littering
Arrest Date 02-03-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Littering (C), at 7412 West Duncan Rd, Fairview, NC, on 12:00, 1/31/2020. Reported: 13:10, 2/3/2020.
Arresting Officer Little, C B

Name Ferguson, Matthew Allen
Arrest Date 02/03/2020
Court Case
Charge Non-Compliance Child Support (M),
Description Ferguson, Matthew Allen (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Non-compliance Child Support (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 2/3/2020 11:45.
Arresting Officer  

Name Society VICTIM of Carrying Concealed Gun
Arrest Date 02-03-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Carrying Concealed Gun (C), at 999 Kim Ct/secrest Short Cut Rd, Monroe, NC, on 13:58, 2/3/2020. Reported: 13:58, 2/3/2020.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M