Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-04-2020 of mecklenburg.

Name NEAL, TOMMY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/7/1974
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-04 01:34:00
Court Case 5902020204511
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name NANCE, JOSHON
Arrest Type
DOB 1/23/2001
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-04 12:48:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name RHOADS, GREGORY J
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/17/1996
Height 5.9
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-04 14:20:00
Court Case 8902017052934
Charge Description FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name TADLOCK, ALLISON AMANDA
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 1/21/1992
Height 5.7
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-04 04:11:00
Court Case 5202019704753
Charge Description AGGRESSIVE DRIVING
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BAH, ABDOU
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/25/1987
Height 6.1
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-04 11:57:00
Court Case 5902019246033
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name DONALDSON, DASHAWN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/4/2002
Height 5.9
Weight 138
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-04 15:33:00
Court Case 5902019244722
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 500.00