Below are the Union County arrests for 02-04-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Carnes, Karen Smathers
Arrest Date 02-04-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Carnes, Karen Smathers (W /F/73) VICTIM of Death Investigation (C), at 3711 White Store Rd, Wingate, NC, between 01:00, 2/4/2020 and 07:39, 2/4/2020. Reported: 07:39, 2/4/2020.
Arresting Officer Hatley, D C

Name Bonasera, Kaitlyn
Arrest Date 02/04/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Bonasera, Kaitlyn (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 12030 Stallings Commerce Dr, Stallings, NC, on 2/4/2020 14:53.
Arresting Officer Wrenn, M G

Name Society VICTIM of Disorderly Conduct
Arrest Date 02-04-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Disorderly Conduct (C), at [Address], between 08:15, 2/4/2020 and 10:13, 2/4/2020. Reported: 10:13, 2/4/2020.
Arresting Officer Dye, J R

Name Bryant, Summer Lavon
Arrest Date 02/04/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Aid & Abet Larceny (M) (M) And 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Bryant, Summer Lavon (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Aid & Abet Larceny (m) (M) and 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 804 Hamilton Crossroads Rd, Marshville, NC, on 2/4/2020 14:55.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Matacio, Kathleen Mary
Arrest Date 02-04-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Matacio, Kathleen Mary (W /F/76) VICTIM of Death Investigation (C), at 708 Circle Trace Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, between 10:45, 2/4/2020 and 10:51, 2/4/2020. Reported: 10:51, 2/4/2020.
Arresting Officer Dodd, S P