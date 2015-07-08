Below are the Union County arrests for 02-04-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Bryant, Summer Lavon
|Arrest Date
|02/04/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Aid & Abet Larceny (M) (M),
|Description
|Bryant, Summer Lavon (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Aid & Abet Larceny (m) (M), at 1714 Musselwhite Rd, Wingate, NC, on 2/4/2020 14:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C
|Name
|Carnes, Karen Smathers
|Arrest Date
|02-04-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Carnes, Karen Smathers (W /F/73) VICTIM of Death Investigation (C), at 3711 White Store Rd, Wingate, NC, between 01:00, 2/4/2020 and 07:39, 2/4/2020. Reported: 07:39, 2/4/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C
|Name
|Bonasera, Kaitlyn
|Arrest Date
|02/04/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Bonasera, Kaitlyn (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 12030 Stallings Commerce Dr, Stallings, NC, on 2/4/2020 14:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Wrenn, M G
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Disorderly Conduct
|Arrest Date
|02-04-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Disorderly Conduct (C), at [Address], between 08:15, 2/4/2020 and 10:13, 2/4/2020. Reported: 10:13, 2/4/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Dye, J R
|Name
|Bryant, Summer Lavon
|Arrest Date
|02/04/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Aid & Abet Larceny (M) (M) And 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Bryant, Summer Lavon (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Aid & Abet Larceny (m) (M) and 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 804 Hamilton Crossroads Rd, Marshville, NC, on 2/4/2020 14:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Matacio, Kathleen Mary
|Arrest Date
|02-04-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Matacio, Kathleen Mary (W /F/76) VICTIM of Death Investigation (C), at 708 Circle Trace Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, between 10:45, 2/4/2020 and 10:51, 2/4/2020. Reported: 10:51, 2/4/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Dodd, S P