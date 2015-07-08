Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-05-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name STOWE, DEMARCUS MIGUEL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 6/21/1992
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-05 02:02:00
Court Case 5902020204110
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name DAVIS, CHARLES
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/19/1992
Height 5.8
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-05 11:30:00
Court Case
Charge Description IV-D NONSUPPORT CHILD
Bond Amount

Name ALLAH, SHAKEEL
Arrest Type
DOB 7/25/1971
Height 5.9
Weight 187
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-05 14:45:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HENDERSON, ERIC CENTWAYNE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/10/1982
Height 5.7
Weight 143
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-05 15:15:00
Court Case 4802019711874
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name DICKSON, FONDA AUNDREA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/13/1962
Height 5.2
Weight 100
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-05 00:47:00
Court Case 5902020204710
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name ELDER, AKAILA MAISUNXIAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/29/2000
Height 5.7
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-05 10:31:00
Court Case 5902020204603
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 10000.00