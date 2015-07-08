Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-05-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|STOWE, DEMARCUS MIGUEL
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|6/21/1992
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-05 02:02:00
|Court Case
|5902020204110
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|DAVIS, CHARLES
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/19/1992
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-05 11:30:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|IV-D NONSUPPORT CHILD
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ALLAH, SHAKEEL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/25/1971
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|187
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-05 14:45:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HENDERSON, ERIC CENTWAYNE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|3/10/1982
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|143
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-05 15:15:00
|Court Case
|4802019711874
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|DICKSON, FONDA AUNDREA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/13/1962
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|100
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-05 00:47:00
|Court Case
|5902020204710
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|ELDER, AKAILA MAISUNXIAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/29/2000
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|110
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-05 10:31:00
|Court Case
|5902020204603
|Charge Description
|COMMON LAW ROBBERY
|Bond Amount
|10000.00