Below are the Union County arrests for 02-05-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Fisher, Robert Anthony
|Arrest Date
|02/05/2020
|Court Case
|202000982
|Charge
|Intimidate Witness (F),
|Description
|Fisher, Robert Anthony (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Intimidate Witness (F), at 3581 Corinth Rd, Newnan, GA, on 2/5/2020 11:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Carter, J N
|Name
|B&v Auto Sales VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony
|Arrest Date
|02-05-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|B&v Auto Sales VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 2495 Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, between 01:05, 2/5/2020 and 08:00, 2/5/2020. Reported: 08:00, 2/5/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Torpey, P
|Name
|Deese, Heather Alexandria
|Arrest Date
|02/05/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|School Attendence Violation (M),
|Description
|Deese, Heather Alexandria (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of School Attendence Violation (M), at 5005 Waxhaw Hwy, Mineral Springs, NC, on 2/5/2020 11:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Extant Labs VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony
|Arrest Date
|02-05-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Extant Labs VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 4000 Sardis Church Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 00:00, 2/5/2020 and 07:30, 2/5/2020. Reported: 08:09, 2/5/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Pullin, Z D
|Name
|Chambers, Melissa Annette
|Arrest Date
|02/05/2020
|Court Case
|202000832
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Misd Larceny), M (M),
|Description
|Chambers, Melissa Annette (B /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(misd Larceny), M (M), at 804 S Hayne St, Monroe, NC, on 2/5/2020 12:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Corbalan, L
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
|Arrest Date
|02-05-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 08:08, 2/5/2020 and 08:09, 2/5/2020. Reported: 08:09, 2/5/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J