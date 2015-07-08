Below are the Union County arrests for 02-05-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Fisher, Robert Anthony
Arrest Date 02/05/2020
Court Case 202000982
Charge Intimidate Witness (F),
Description Fisher, Robert Anthony (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Intimidate Witness (F), at 3581 Corinth Rd, Newnan, GA, on 2/5/2020 11:07.
Arresting Officer Carter, J N

Name B&v Auto Sales VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony
Arrest Date 02-05-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description B&v Auto Sales VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 2495 Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, between 01:05, 2/5/2020 and 08:00, 2/5/2020. Reported: 08:00, 2/5/2020.
Arresting Officer Torpey, P

Name Deese, Heather Alexandria
Arrest Date 02/05/2020
Court Case
Charge School Attendence Violation (M),
Description Deese, Heather Alexandria (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of School Attendence Violation (M), at 5005 Waxhaw Hwy, Mineral Springs, NC, on 2/5/2020 11:48.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Extant Labs VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony
Arrest Date 02-05-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Extant Labs VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 4000 Sardis Church Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 00:00, 2/5/2020 and 07:30, 2/5/2020. Reported: 08:09, 2/5/2020.
Arresting Officer Pullin, Z D

Name Chambers, Melissa Annette
Arrest Date 02/05/2020
Court Case 202000832
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Misd Larceny), M (M),
Description Chambers, Melissa Annette (B /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(misd Larceny), M (M), at 804 S Hayne St, Monroe, NC, on 2/5/2020 12:32.
Arresting Officer Corbalan, L

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
Arrest Date 02-05-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 08:08, 2/5/2020 and 08:09, 2/5/2020. Reported: 08:09, 2/5/2020.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J