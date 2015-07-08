Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-06-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name DIXON, EDDIE JADELLE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/14/1979
Height 5.11
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-06 07:35:00
Court Case 5902019218167
Charge Description UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH
Bond Amount 500.00

Name STEADWELL, HOPE DEMIERE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/14/2000
Height 5.7
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-06 12:54:00
Court Case 5902020204272
Charge Description UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name WINSTON, DEMETRIUS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/26/2000
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-06 15:43:00
Court Case 5902020204419
Charge Description ATTEMPT BREAK/ENTER MOTOR VEH
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name RIVAS, ALBERTO
Arrest Type
DOB 9/28/1988
Height 5.9
Weight 260
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-06 09:24:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name WALKER, DALTON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/8/1992
Height 5.7
Weight 157
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-06 12:54:00
Court Case 5902020002517
Charge Description HABITUAL LARCENY
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name HAMMOND, BRANDON MARKIEST
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/17/1989
Height 6.2
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-06 16:10:00
Court Case 5902018210904
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount