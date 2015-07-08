Below are the Union County arrests for 02-06-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Baile, John Henry
|Arrest Date
|02/06/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
|Description
|Baile, John Henry (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 3122 W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 2/6/2020 10:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Budget Truck Rental VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts
|Arrest Date
|02-06-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Budget Truck Rental VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (C), at 2000 Lancaster Av, Monroe, NC, between 12:00, 2/2/2020 and 11:22, 2/6/2020. Reported: 11:22, 2/6/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, G H
|Name
|Brace, Tyran Martrice
|Arrest Date
|02/06/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation(3 Day Quick Dip) (F),
|Description
|Brace, Tyran Martrice (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation(3 Day Quick Dip) (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/6/2020 11:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Guyatt, Dana Jeanne
|Arrest Date
|02-06-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Guyatt, Dana Jeanne (W /F/73) VICTIM of Identity Theft (C), at 1423 Langdon Terrace Dr, Indian Trail, NC, between 11:00, 2/6/2020 and 11:29, 2/6/2020. Reported: 11:29, 2/6/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Pullin, Z D
|Name
|Bernhagen, Laurie Ashton
|Arrest Date
|02/06/2020
|Court Case
|202001011
|Charge
|Assault And Battery (M),
|Description
|Bernhagen, Laurie Ashton (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 600 Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/6/2020 11:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Union County Public Works VICTIM of Interference With Electric/gas/water Meters
|Arrest Date
|02-06-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Union County Public Works VICTIM of Interference With Electric/gas/water Meters (C), at 1025 Fountainbrook Dr, Indian Trail, NC, between 11:46, 2/6/2020 and 11:47, 2/6/2020. Reported: 11:47, 2/6/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhirter, R A