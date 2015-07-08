Below are the Union County arrests for 02-06-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Baile, John Henry
Arrest Date 02/06/2020
Court Case
Charge Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
Description Baile, John Henry (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 3122 W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 2/6/2020 10:42.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Budget Truck Rental VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts
Arrest Date 02-06-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Budget Truck Rental VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (C), at 2000 Lancaster Av, Monroe, NC, between 12:00, 2/2/2020 and 11:22, 2/6/2020. Reported: 11:22, 2/6/2020.
Arresting Officer Helms, G H

Name Brace, Tyran Martrice
Arrest Date 02/06/2020
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation(3 Day Quick Dip) (F),
Description Brace, Tyran Martrice (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation(3 Day Quick Dip) (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/6/2020 11:00.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A

Name Guyatt, Dana Jeanne
Arrest Date 02-06-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Guyatt, Dana Jeanne (W /F/73) VICTIM of Identity Theft (C), at 1423 Langdon Terrace Dr, Indian Trail, NC, between 11:00, 2/6/2020 and 11:29, 2/6/2020. Reported: 11:29, 2/6/2020.
Arresting Officer Pullin, Z D

Name Bernhagen, Laurie Ashton
Arrest Date 02/06/2020
Court Case 202001011
Charge Assault And Battery (M),
Description Bernhagen, Laurie Ashton (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 600 Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/6/2020 11:43.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Union County Public Works VICTIM of Interference With Electric/gas/water Meters
Arrest Date 02-06-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Union County Public Works VICTIM of Interference With Electric/gas/water Meters (C), at 1025 Fountainbrook Dr, Indian Trail, NC, between 11:46, 2/6/2020 and 11:47, 2/6/2020. Reported: 11:47, 2/6/2020.
Arresting Officer Mcwhirter, R A