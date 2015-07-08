Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-07-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|RECORD, CHARLES
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/27/1979
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-07 03:55:00
|Court Case
|5902020204995
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|STAFFORD, STEVEN LEWIS
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|1/29/1982
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-07 12:33:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Probation Violation
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WILBURN, DESEERA CELESTE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/23/1990
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-07 16:19:00
|Court Case
|9102018701484
|Charge Description
|SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|RUBIN, QUINCY JAMEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/18/1988
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-07 06:21:00
|Court Case
|5902020204495
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|FERGUSON, STEVEN L
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/19/1977
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-07 13:17:00
|Court Case
|5902019206892
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|WILSON, TYRONE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/11/1971
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-07 07:31:00
|Court Case
|5902017238552
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|400.00