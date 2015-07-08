Below are the Union County arrests for 02-07-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Hall, Antoine
|Arrest Date
|02/07/2020
|Court Case
|202000898
|Charge
|Motor Vehicle Theft (F),
|Description
|Hall, Antoine (B /M/17) Arrest on chrg of Motor Vehicle Theft (F), at 734 Maurice St, Monroe, NC, on 2/7/2020 15:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation
|Arrest Date
|02-07-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation (C), at [Address], between 05:22, 2/7/2020 and 05:23, 2/7/2020. Reported: 05:23, 2/7/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Chimienti, J M
|Name
|Oxendine, Gary Dwayne
|Arrest Date
|02/07/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Oxendine, Gary Dwayne (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at Friendship Dr, Stallings, NC, on 2/7/2020 15:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Hood, L
|Name
|Laney, Linda Nivens
|Arrest Date
|02-07-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Laney, Linda Nivens (W /F/62) VICTIM of Death Investigation (C), at 5503 Hwy 205, Marshville, NC, between 02:00, 2/7/2020 and 06:08, 2/7/2020. Reported: 06:08, 2/7/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J
|Name
|Bartley, Adam Christopher
|Arrest Date
|02/07/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 3) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), And 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Pdp, Poss Mari) (M),
|Description
|Bartley, Adam Christopher (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 3) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(pdp, Poss Mari) (M), at Albemarle Correctional, Albemarle, NC, on 2/7/2020 17:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Ingram, J L
|Name
|Hernandez, Raul Rodriguez
|Arrest Date
|02-07-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Hernandez, Raul Rodriguez (W /M/40) VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft (C), at 2421 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, between 21:41, 2/5/2020 and 11:05, 2/7/2020. Reported: 11:05, 2/7/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L