Below are the Union County arrests for 02-07-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Hall, Antoine
Arrest Date 02/07/2020
Court Case 202000898
Charge Motor Vehicle Theft (F),
Description Hall, Antoine (B /M/17) Arrest on chrg of Motor Vehicle Theft (F), at 734 Maurice St, Monroe, NC, on 2/7/2020 15:33.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation
Arrest Date 02-07-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation (C), at [Address], between 05:22, 2/7/2020 and 05:23, 2/7/2020. Reported: 05:23, 2/7/2020.
Arresting Officer Chimienti, J M

Name Oxendine, Gary Dwayne
Arrest Date 02/07/2020
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Oxendine, Gary Dwayne (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at Friendship Dr, Stallings, NC, on 2/7/2020 15:41.
Arresting Officer Hood, L

Name Laney, Linda Nivens
Arrest Date 02-07-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Laney, Linda Nivens (W /F/62) VICTIM of Death Investigation (C), at 5503 Hwy 205, Marshville, NC, between 02:00, 2/7/2020 and 06:08, 2/7/2020. Reported: 06:08, 2/7/2020.
Arresting Officer Kirkley, N J

Name Bartley, Adam Christopher
Arrest Date 02/07/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 3) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), And 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Pdp, Poss Mari) (M),
Description Bartley, Adam Christopher (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 3) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(pdp, Poss Mari) (M), at Albemarle Correctional, Albemarle, NC, on 2/7/2020 17:00.
Arresting Officer Ingram, J L

Name Hernandez, Raul Rodriguez
Arrest Date 02-07-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Hernandez, Raul Rodriguez (W /M/40) VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft (C), at 2421 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, between 21:41, 2/5/2020 and 11:05, 2/7/2020. Reported: 11:05, 2/7/2020.
Arresting Officer Bower, L