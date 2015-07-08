Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-08-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HOLLINS, ALFRED DOUGLAS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/6/1970
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-08 08:07:00
|Court Case
|5902019024547
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|GILBERT, CORTEZ DORIAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/10/1988
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-08 14:03:00
|Court Case
|5902020205075
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|PINEDA-ZELAYA, JOSE G
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/25/1976
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-08 07:36:00
|Court Case
|5902020205072
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GARCIA, ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/13/1992
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-08 16:58:00
|Court Case
|5902020205046
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|LYTLE, MITCHELL ALAINE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/31/1988
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-08 09:07:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HOPKINS, AMANDA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/24/1987
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-08 16:20:00
|Court Case
|5902020205112
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT PHY INJ LE/PROB/PAR OF
|Bond Amount
|1500.00