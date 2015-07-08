Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-08-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HOLLINS, ALFRED DOUGLAS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/6/1970
Height 6.2
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-08 08:07:00
Court Case 5902019024547
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name GILBERT, CORTEZ DORIAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/10/1988
Height 5.11
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-08 14:03:00
Court Case 5902020205075
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name PINEDA-ZELAYA, JOSE G
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/25/1976
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-08 07:36:00
Court Case 5902020205072
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name GARCIA, ANTHONY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/13/1992
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-08 16:58:00
Court Case 5902020205046
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name LYTLE, MITCHELL ALAINE
Arrest Type
DOB 10/31/1988
Height 5.9
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-08 09:07:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HOPKINS, AMANDA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/24/1987
Height 5.6
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-08 16:20:00
Court Case 5902020205112
Charge Description ASSAULT PHY INJ LE/PROB/PAR OF
Bond Amount 1500.00