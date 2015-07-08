Below are the Union County arrests for 02-08-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Mcelhannon, Tina Michelle
Arrest Date 02/08/2020
Court Case 202000917
Charge 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Mcelhannon, Tina Michelle (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1301 Lockhart St, Monroe, NC, on 2/8/2020 13:14.
Arresting Officer Gwehi, S

Name Campbell, Bobby Allan
Arrest Date 02-08-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Campbell, Bobby Allan (W /M/55) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at Secrest Shortcut Rd/mill Grove Rd, Monroe, on 2/8/2020 12:27:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Kirkley, N J

Name Cannell, Connor Padraic
Arrest Date 02/08/2020
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Cannell, Connor Padraic (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/8/2020 00:02.
Arresting Officer Rand, J S

Name Gurganus, Brandon Paul
Arrest Date 02/08/2020
Court Case 202000923
Charge 1) Assault Inflicting Injury(M) (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Gurganus, Brandon Paul (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault Inflicting Injury(m) (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 812 N Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 2/8/2020 15:48.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Proffit, Carrie Ann
Arrest Date 02-08-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Proffit, Carrie Ann (W /F/51) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag (202001099), at 15000 S Catawba Cir/old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/8/2020 2:13:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Mcwhirter, R A

Name Rhone, Dominique Rashad
Arrest Date 02/08/2020
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Rhone, Dominique Rashad (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Us 74 Bypass, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/8/2020 01:45.
Arresting Officer Evans, C M