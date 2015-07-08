Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-09-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name PRICE, DARIUS LAMONT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/24/1989
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-09 02:26:00
Court Case 5902020205151
Charge Description IMPEDE/PREVENT/IMPAIR OPER RR
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name ERB, ZACHERY
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 4/20/1994
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-09 12:06:00
Court Case 5902020205014
Charge Description DWLR IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name YOUNG, DAVID THOMAS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/8/1991
Height 6.2
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-09 02:49:00
Court Case 5902020205149
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name NORWOOD, BRITTANY LESHEA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/7/1990
Height 5.2
Weight 112
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-09 12:42:00
Court Case 5902020205120
Charge Description FINANCIAL CARD FRAUD (F)
Bond Amount

Name BEAM, BRADLEY JACOB
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 4/28/1987
Height 5.8
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-09 03:01:00
Court Case 5902020205153
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name ADAMS, JAKAYLA KIARA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/31/1999
Height 5.5
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-09 11:00:00
Court Case 5902020205192
Charge Description AWDWIKISI
Bond Amount