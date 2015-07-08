Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-09-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|PRICE, DARIUS LAMONT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/24/1989
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-09 02:26:00
|Court Case
|5902020205151
|Charge Description
|IMPEDE/PREVENT/IMPAIR OPER RR
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|ERB, ZACHERY
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|4/20/1994
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-09 12:06:00
|Court Case
|5902020205014
|Charge Description
|DWLR IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|YOUNG, DAVID THOMAS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/8/1991
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-09 02:49:00
|Court Case
|5902020205149
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|NORWOOD, BRITTANY LESHEA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/7/1990
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|112
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-09 12:42:00
|Court Case
|5902020205120
|Charge Description
|FINANCIAL CARD FRAUD (F)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BEAM, BRADLEY JACOB
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|4/28/1987
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-09 03:01:00
|Court Case
|5902020205153
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|ADAMS, JAKAYLA KIARA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/31/1999
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-09 11:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020205192
|Charge Description
|AWDWIKISI
|Bond Amount