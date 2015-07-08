Below are the Union County arrests for 02-09-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Montes, Jonathan Calderon
Arrest Date 02/09/2020
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Montes, Jonathan Calderon (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Us 74 @ Commerce Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/9/2020 03:30.
Arresting Officer Dupree, C T

Name Outen, Jessica Briana
Arrest Date 02-09-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Outen, Jessica Briana (W /F/24) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Us 601/griffith Cemetary Rd, Monroe, on 2/9/2020 6:51:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Eklund, B T

Name Reyes-vazquez, Diego
Arrest Date 02/09/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M),
Description Reyes-vazquez, Diego (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), at Us 74, Monroe, NC, on 2/9/2020 03:35.
Arresting Officer Dupree, C T

Name Sexton, Johnny Anthony
Arrest Date 02-09-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Sexton, Johnny Anthony (W /M/53) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 2013 Morgan Mill Rd/creekridge Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/9/2020 8:32:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Eklund, B T

Name Outen, Jessica Briana
Arrest Date 02/09/2020
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Larceny), M (M),
Description Outen, Jessica Briana (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(larceny), M (M), at 5413 Pageland Hwy, Monroe, SC, on 2/9/2020 07:08.
Arresting Officer Eklund, B T

Name Allen, Vincent
Arrest Date 02/09/2020
Court Case
Charge Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Allen, Vincent (B /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 6014 Rape Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/9/2020 09:24.
Arresting Officer Eklund, B T