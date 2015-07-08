Below are the Union County arrests for 02-09-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Montes, Jonathan Calderon
|Arrest Date
|02/09/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Montes, Jonathan Calderon (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Us 74 @ Commerce Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/9/2020 03:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Dupree, C T
|Name
|Outen, Jessica Briana
|Arrest Date
|02-09-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Outen, Jessica Briana (W /F/24) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Us 601/griffith Cemetary Rd, Monroe, on 2/9/2020 6:51:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Eklund, B T
|Name
|Reyes-vazquez, Diego
|Arrest Date
|02/09/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M),
|Description
|Reyes-vazquez, Diego (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), at Us 74, Monroe, NC, on 2/9/2020 03:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Dupree, C T
|Name
|Sexton, Johnny Anthony
|Arrest Date
|02-09-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Sexton, Johnny Anthony (W /M/53) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 2013 Morgan Mill Rd/creekridge Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/9/2020 8:32:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Eklund, B T
|Name
|Outen, Jessica Briana
|Arrest Date
|02/09/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Larceny), M (M),
|Description
|Outen, Jessica Briana (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(larceny), M (M), at 5413 Pageland Hwy, Monroe, SC, on 2/9/2020 07:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Eklund, B T
|Name
|Allen, Vincent
|Arrest Date
|02/09/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Allen, Vincent (B /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 6014 Rape Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/9/2020 09:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Eklund, B T