Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-10-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|GARNETT, CHRISTOPHER MILTON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/28/1968
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-10 01:30:00
|Court Case
|5902020205250
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|SANTAMARIA, FERNANDO JAVIER
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/16/1993
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-10 13:59:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|LEGG, KODI
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/4/1998
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-10 13:25:00
|Court Case
|5902020204549
|Charge Description
|FELONY CONSPIRACY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|SHEMBO, DAVID OLENGA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/13/1974
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|245
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-10 01:10:00
|Court Case
|5902020205249
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SMITH, SHARIE KELLY
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|7/22/1979
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-10 11:58:00
|Court Case
|3502019720273
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|MASSEY, LATAVIOUS LAMONT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/17/1976
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-10 14:21:00
|Court Case
|4802020050698
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1500.00