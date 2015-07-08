Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-10-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GARNETT, CHRISTOPHER MILTON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/28/1968
Height 6.2
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-10 01:30:00
Court Case 5902020205250
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name SANTAMARIA, FERNANDO JAVIER
Arrest Type
DOB 2/16/1993
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-10 13:59:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name LEGG, KODI
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/4/1998
Height 5.9
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-10 13:25:00
Court Case 5902020204549
Charge Description FELONY CONSPIRACY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name SHEMBO, DAVID OLENGA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/13/1974
Height 6.0
Weight 245
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-10 01:10:00
Court Case 5902020205249
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name SMITH, SHARIE KELLY
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/22/1979
Height 5.5
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-10 11:58:00
Court Case 3502019720273
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name MASSEY, LATAVIOUS LAMONT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/17/1976
Height 6.2
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-10 14:21:00
Court Case 4802020050698
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1500.00