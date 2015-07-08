Below are the Union County arrests for 02-10-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Creel, William Chip
|Arrest Date
|02/10/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Creel, William Chip (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 2630 Faircroft Way, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/10/2020 10:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Payne, J J
|Name
|James River Equipment VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony
|Arrest Date
|02-10-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|James River Equipment VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 2112 Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, between 23:00, 2/9/2020 and 07:12, 2/10/2020. Reported: 07:12, 2/10/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Mclendon, L
|Name
|Doster, Sharon Dianna
|Arrest Date
|02/10/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
|Description
|Doster, Sharon Dianna (B /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 3517 Four Seasons Dr, Durham, NC, on 2/10/2020 10:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Lheureux, L R
|Name
|Mccollum Trucking & Gra VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts
|Arrest Date
|02-10-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Mccollum Trucking & Gra VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (C), at 810 N Sutherland Av, Monroe, NC, between 07:12, 2/10/2020 and 07:13, 2/10/2020. Reported: 07:13, 2/10/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Torpey, P
|Name
|Walters, Brandon Kelly
|Arrest Date
|02/10/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Habitual Misd Assault (F),
|Description
|Walters, Brandon Kelly (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Habitual Misd Assault (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/10/2020 12:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargis, A L
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|02-10-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile (U /U/ ) VICTIM of Possess Heroin Fel (C), at 3199 Old Charlotte Hwy/overhill Dr, Monroe, NC, between 07:42, 2/10/2020 and 07:43, 2/10/2020. Reported: 07:43, 2/10/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J