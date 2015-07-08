Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-11-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ELLIS, VICTORIA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/2/1995
Height 5.8
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-11 03:24:00
Court Case 5902020205352
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name WILSON, PAIGE GENOVAR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/1/1980
Height 5.3
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-11 10:15:00
Court Case 5902020203723
Charge Description FINANCIAL CARD THEFT
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name HARPE, WESLEY BRAXTON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/26/1997
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-11 13:55:00
Court Case 5902020205379
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount

Name HARRIS, MAKENZIE PAULETTE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/7/2000
Height 5.7
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-11 03:52:00
Court Case 5902020205343
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount

Name BECK, DUSTY LUKE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/15/1995
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-11 04:28:00
Court Case 5902020205393
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name JONES, EZZARD CHARLES
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/25/1980
Height 6.1
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-11 14:00:00
Court Case 5902020205370
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 5000.00