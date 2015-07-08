Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-11-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|ELLIS, VICTORIA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/2/1995
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-11 03:24:00
|Court Case
|5902020205352
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|WILSON, PAIGE GENOVAR
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/1/1980
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-11 10:15:00
|Court Case
|5902020203723
|Charge Description
|FINANCIAL CARD THEFT
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|HARPE, WESLEY BRAXTON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/26/1997
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-11 13:55:00
|Court Case
|5902020205379
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HARRIS, MAKENZIE PAULETTE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/7/2000
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-11 03:52:00
|Court Case
|5902020205343
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT AND BATTERY
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BECK, DUSTY LUKE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/15/1995
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-11 04:28:00
|Court Case
|5902020205393
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|JONES, EZZARD CHARLES
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/25/1980
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-11 14:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020205370
|Charge Description
|COMMON LAW ROBBERY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00