Description

Bivens, William Dontavis (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 2) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 4) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), and 5) Conspiracy Robbery Dangerous Weapon (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/12/2020 17:51.