Below are the Union County arrests for 02-12-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Coleman, Cordaryl Lamar
Arrest Date 02/12/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F) And 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F),
Description Coleman, Cordaryl Lamar (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F) and 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/12/2020 17:23.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Bivens, William Dontavis
Arrest Date 02/12/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 2) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 4) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), And 5) Conspiracy Robbery Dangerous Weapon (F),
Description Bivens, William Dontavis (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 2) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 4) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), and 5) Conspiracy Robbery Dangerous Weapon (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/12/2020 17:51.
Arresting Officer Rand, J S

Name Steffler, Brandon James
Arrest Date 02/12/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Surrender Of Surety (M) And 2) Probation Violation Felony (F),
Description Steffler, Brandon James (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Surrender Of Surety (M) and 2) Probation Violation Felony (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/12/2020 18:06.
Arresting Officer Rand, J S

Name Conway, Candace Faye
Arrest Date 02/12/2020
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Conway, Candace Faye (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/12/2020 20:00.
Arresting Officer Rand, J S

Name Wallace, Nicole
Arrest Date 02/12/2020
Court Case 202001001
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Wallace, Nicole (B /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 315 Hough St, Monroe, NC, on 2/12/2020 01:45.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Craig, Jonathan William
Arrest Date 02/12/2020
Court Case 202000156
Charge 1) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), 2) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 3) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 4) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 6) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), And 7) Ccw (M),
Description Craig, Jonathan William (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), 2) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 3) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 4) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 6) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), and 7) Ccw (M), at 101 Waxhaw Pkwy, Waxhaw, NC, on 2/12/2020 20:09.
Arresting Officer Helms, P