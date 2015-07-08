Below are the Union County arrests for 02-12-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Coleman, Cordaryl Lamar
|Arrest Date
|02/12/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F) And 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F),
|Description
|Coleman, Cordaryl Lamar (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F) and 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/12/2020 17:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Bivens, William Dontavis
|Arrest Date
|02/12/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 2) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 4) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), And 5) Conspiracy Robbery Dangerous Weapon (F),
|Description
|Bivens, William Dontavis (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 2) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 4) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), and 5) Conspiracy Robbery Dangerous Weapon (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/12/2020 17:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Rand, J S
|Name
|Steffler, Brandon James
|Arrest Date
|02/12/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Surrender Of Surety (M) And 2) Probation Violation Felony (F),
|Description
|Steffler, Brandon James (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Surrender Of Surety (M) and 2) Probation Violation Felony (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/12/2020 18:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Rand, J S
|Name
|Conway, Candace Faye
|Arrest Date
|02/12/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Conway, Candace Faye (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/12/2020 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Rand, J S
|Name
|Wallace, Nicole
|Arrest Date
|02/12/2020
|Court Case
|202001001
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Wallace, Nicole (B /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 315 Hough St, Monroe, NC, on 2/12/2020 01:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Craig, Jonathan William
|Arrest Date
|02/12/2020
|Court Case
|202000156
|Charge
|1) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), 2) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 3) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 4) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 6) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), And 7) Ccw (M),
|Description
|Craig, Jonathan William (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), 2) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 3) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 4) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 6) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), and 7) Ccw (M), at 101 Waxhaw Pkwy, Waxhaw, NC, on 2/12/2020 20:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, P