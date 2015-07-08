Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-13-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|EARNHARDT, LONNY ALEXANDER
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|6/21/1971
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-13 00:54:00
|Court Case
|5902019738803
|Charge Description
|AGGRESSIVE DRIVING
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|PACHECO-GARCIA, WILFREDO
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/14/1978
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|134
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-13 12:01:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WHITAKER, JACK EDWARD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/11/1954
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-13 08:53:00
|Court Case
|5902020205535
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|HILL, BRITANNEIA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/31/1980
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-13 15:32:00
|Court Case
|1202018055097
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|25000.00
|Name
|GREEN, JOHNNIE MAE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/4/1960
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-13 02:26:00
|Court Case
|5902020205669
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|RAVENELL, ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/3/1991
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-13 11:59:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount