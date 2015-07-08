Below are the Union County arrests for 02-13-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Robinson, Christopher Welles
Arrest Date 02/13/2020
Court Case 202001231
Charge Possession Control Substance Jail (F),
Description Robinson, Christopher Welles (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Possession Control Substance Jail (F), at 8320 Potter Rd, Waxaw, NC, on 2/13/2020 17:28.
Arresting Officer Boitnott, M O

Name Carpenter, Courtney Lynn
Arrest Date 02/13/2020
Court Case 202001240
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Carpenter, Courtney Lynn (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 7099 Secrest Short Cut Rd/faith Church Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/13/2020 19:16.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Stamey, Niki Leigh
Arrest Date 02/13/2020
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation, M (M),
Description Stamey, Niki Leigh (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation, M (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, SC, on 2/13/2020 10:03.
Arresting Officer Plyler, D L

Name Villalobos, Mina Joan
Arrest Date 02/13/2020
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Fail To Stop-Steady Red Light), M (M),
Description Villalobos, Mina Joan (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (fail To Stop-steady Red Light), M (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, SC, on 2/13/2020 14:30.
Arresting Officer Jordan, M B

Name Gomez, Axel Castrejon
Arrest Date 02-13-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Gomez, Axel Castrejon (W /M/18) Cited on Charge of Signal / Movement Violation (202001032), at 199 Church St/cross St, Marshville, NC, on 2/13/2020 10:37:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Godfrey, D H

Name Juvenile
Arrest Date 02-13-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Juvenile (W /M/04) VICTIM of Investigation (C), at [Address], between 00:01, 2/13/2020 and 00:10, 2/13/2020. Reported: 00:10, 2/13/2020.
Arresting Officer Stitt, D T