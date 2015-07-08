Below are the Union County arrests for 02-13-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Robinson, Christopher Welles
|Arrest Date
|02/13/2020
|Court Case
|202001231
|Charge
|Possession Control Substance Jail (F),
|Description
|Robinson, Christopher Welles (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Possession Control Substance Jail (F), at 8320 Potter Rd, Waxaw, NC, on 2/13/2020 17:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, M O
|Name
|Carpenter, Courtney Lynn
|Arrest Date
|02/13/2020
|Court Case
|202001240
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Carpenter, Courtney Lynn (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 7099 Secrest Short Cut Rd/faith Church Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/13/2020 19:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Stamey, Niki Leigh
|Arrest Date
|02/13/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation, M (M),
|Description
|Stamey, Niki Leigh (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation, M (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, SC, on 2/13/2020 10:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Plyler, D L
|Name
|Villalobos, Mina Joan
|Arrest Date
|02/13/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Fail To Stop-Steady Red Light), M (M),
|Description
|Villalobos, Mina Joan (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (fail To Stop-steady Red Light), M (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, SC, on 2/13/2020 14:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Jordan, M B
|Name
|Gomez, Axel Castrejon
|Arrest Date
|02-13-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Gomez, Axel Castrejon (W /M/18) Cited on Charge of Signal / Movement Violation (202001032), at 199 Church St/cross St, Marshville, NC, on 2/13/2020 10:37:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Godfrey, D H
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|02-13-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile (W /M/04) VICTIM of Investigation (C), at [Address], between 00:01, 2/13/2020 and 00:10, 2/13/2020. Reported: 00:10, 2/13/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Stitt, D T