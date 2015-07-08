Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-14-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BETHEA, XAVIER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/2/1991
Height 5.5
Weight 308
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-14 07:59:00
Court Case 5902020205524
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name HEARD, JOHNATHAN LATROY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/16/1985
Height 5.11
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-14 12:24:00
Court Case 5902020205864
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name DURANT, MARQUISE EDWARD
Arrest Type
DOB 12/31/1990
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-14 10:01:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name WASHINGTON, DEMARIO KENDRELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/18/1995
Height 5.9
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-14 12:04:00
Court Case 302019051071
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name COLE, DOMINICK VERSHON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/15/1985
Height 6.1
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-14 05:26:00
Court Case 5902020205814
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name ALEXANDER, DEVIN TYSHAUN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/28/1992
Height 5.11
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-14 13:22:00
Court Case 5902020202391
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 8000.00