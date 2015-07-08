Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-14-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BETHEA, XAVIER
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/2/1991
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|308
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-14 07:59:00
|Court Case
|5902020205524
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|HEARD, JOHNATHAN LATROY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/16/1985
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-14 12:24:00
|Court Case
|5902020205864
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|DURANT, MARQUISE EDWARD
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/31/1990
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-14 10:01:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WASHINGTON, DEMARIO KENDRELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/18/1995
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-14 12:04:00
|Court Case
|302019051071
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|COLE, DOMINICK VERSHON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/15/1985
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-14 05:26:00
|Court Case
|5902020205814
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|ALEXANDER, DEVIN TYSHAUN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/28/1992
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-14 13:22:00
|Court Case
|5902020202391
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|8000.00