Below are the Union County arrests for 02-14-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Helms, Carmen Melissa
Arrest Date 02-14-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Helms, Carmen Melissa (W /F/56) VICTIM of Death Investigation (C), at 4017 Pigg Mattox Rd, Monroe, NC, between 01:34, 2/14/2020 and 01:35, 2/14/2020. Reported: 01:35, 2/14/2020.
Arresting Officer Helms, C M

Name Kupec, Catherine Diane
Arrest Date 02/14/2020
Court Case 202001247
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Kupec, Catherine Diane (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2451 S Providence Rd/somerled Way, Waxhaw, NC, on 2/14/2020 00:22.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
Arrest Date 02-14-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 04:30, 2/14/2020 and 05:08, 2/14/2020. Reported: 05:08, 2/14/2020.
Arresting Officer Peralta, M R

Name Marchese, Christie Rose
Arrest Date 02/14/2020
Court Case
Charge Writ (Unauthorized Use Of Mv, Obtain Prop), F (F),
Description Marchese, Christie Rose (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Writ (unauthorized Use Of Mv, Obtain Prop), F (F), at 126 S 3rd St, Albemarle, NC, on 2/14/2020 01:32.
Arresting Officer Hudson, T E

Name Odoam, Charles Rufus
Arrest Date 02-14-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Odoam, Charles Rufus (B /M/66) VICTIM of Identity Theft (C), at 6002 Embassy Ct, Wesley Chapel, NC, between 00:00, 5/13/2019 and 10:27, 2/14/2020. Reported: 10:27, 2/14/2020.
Arresting Officer Peralta, M R

Name Hernandez-lopez, Brian
Arrest Date 02/14/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), 3) Open Container (M), 4) Driving While Impaired (M), 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), And 5) Flee To Elude Arrest (F),
Description Hernandez-lopez, Brian (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), 3) Open Container (M), 4) Driving While Impaired (M), 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 5) Flee To Elude Arrest (F), at Morrison, Rockingham, NC, on 2/14/2020 01:32.
Arresting Officer Hudson, T E