Below are the Union County arrests for 02-14-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Helms, Carmen Melissa
|Arrest Date
|02-14-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Helms, Carmen Melissa (W /F/56) VICTIM of Death Investigation (C), at 4017 Pigg Mattox Rd, Monroe, NC, between 01:34, 2/14/2020 and 01:35, 2/14/2020. Reported: 01:35, 2/14/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, C M
|Name
|Kupec, Catherine Diane
|Arrest Date
|02/14/2020
|Court Case
|202001247
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Kupec, Catherine Diane (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2451 S Providence Rd/somerled Way, Waxhaw, NC, on 2/14/2020 00:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
|Arrest Date
|02-14-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 04:30, 2/14/2020 and 05:08, 2/14/2020. Reported: 05:08, 2/14/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Peralta, M R
|Name
|Marchese, Christie Rose
|Arrest Date
|02/14/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Unauthorized Use Of Mv, Obtain Prop), F (F),
|Description
|Marchese, Christie Rose (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Writ (unauthorized Use Of Mv, Obtain Prop), F (F), at 126 S 3rd St, Albemarle, NC, on 2/14/2020 01:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Hudson, T E
|Name
|Odoam, Charles Rufus
|Arrest Date
|02-14-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Odoam, Charles Rufus (B /M/66) VICTIM of Identity Theft (C), at 6002 Embassy Ct, Wesley Chapel, NC, between 00:00, 5/13/2019 and 10:27, 2/14/2020. Reported: 10:27, 2/14/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Peralta, M R
|Name
|Hernandez-lopez, Brian
|Arrest Date
|02/14/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), 3) Open Container (M), 4) Driving While Impaired (M), 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), And 5) Flee To Elude Arrest (F),
|Description
|Hernandez-lopez, Brian (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), 3) Open Container (M), 4) Driving While Impaired (M), 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 5) Flee To Elude Arrest (F), at Morrison, Rockingham, NC, on 2/14/2020 01:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Hudson, T E