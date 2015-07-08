Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-15-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|NENNE, ALLISON VICTORIA
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|12/18/1992
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-15 00:55:00
|Court Case
|5902020205946
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|MEJIA-CARDENAS, ELDER ALEXANDER
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|10/27/1987
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-15 08:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020205966
|Charge Description
|NO OPERATORS LICENSE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|PEREZ, GENBER ARNALDO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/27/2002
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-15 02:21:00
|Court Case
|5902019244433
|Charge Description
|POSSESS HANDGUN BY MINOR
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MINTER, JOHN ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/6/1976
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-15 07:30:00
|Court Case
|5902019741537
|Charge Description
|CON MTBV/UN-WN OFF-PREM PERMIT
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|ROBINSON, DONTA LAMONT
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/1/2000
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-15 01:41:00
|Court Case
|5902020205829
|Charge Description
|ATT BREAK OR ENTER BLDG (F)
|Bond Amount
|3000.00
|Name
|PAZ, JOSE GREGORIO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/12/1984
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-15 09:30:00
|Court Case
|5902020205967
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount