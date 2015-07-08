Below are the Union County arrests for 02-15-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Wall, Jessie Haywood
|Arrest Date
|02/15/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault And Battery (M) And 2) Disorderly Conduct (M),
|Description
|Wall, Jessie Haywood (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault And Battery (M) and 2) Disorderly Conduct (M), at 3310 Haywood Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/15/2020 01:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Macdonald, D A
|Name
|Lee, Martin David
|Arrest Date
|02/15/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Lee, Martin David (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/15/2020 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Knox, A N
|Name
|Campbell, Maria Nicole
|Arrest Date
|02-15-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Campbell, Maria Nicole (W /F/21) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 13899 Providence Rd/weddington Rd, Weddington, NC, on 2/15/2020 2:49:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Mills, Taylor Mackenzie
|Arrest Date
|02/15/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Mills, Taylor Mackenzie (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Us 74, Monroe, on 2/15/2020 01:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Knox, A N
|Name
|Escobar, Niara Tajanei
|Arrest Date
|02-15-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Escobar, Niara Tajanei (B /F/18) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 13899 Providence Rd/weddington Rd, Weddington, NC, on 2/15/2020 3:06:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E