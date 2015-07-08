Below are the Union County arrests for 02-15-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Wall, Jessie Haywood
Arrest Date 02/15/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault And Battery (M) And 2) Disorderly Conduct (M),
Description Wall, Jessie Haywood (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault And Battery (M) and 2) Disorderly Conduct (M), at 3310 Haywood Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/15/2020 01:19.
Arresting Officer Macdonald, D A

Name Lee, Martin David
Arrest Date 02/15/2020
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Lee, Martin David (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/15/2020 20:00.
Arresting Officer Knox, A N

Name Wall, Jessie Haywood
Arrest Date 02/15/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault And Battery (M) And 2) Disorderly Conduct (M),
Description Wall, Jessie Haywood (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault And Battery (M) and 2) Disorderly Conduct (M), at 3310 Haywood Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/15/2020 01:19.
Arresting Officer Macdonald, D A

Name Campbell, Maria Nicole
Arrest Date 02-15-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Campbell, Maria Nicole (W /F/21) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 13899 Providence Rd/weddington Rd, Weddington, NC, on 2/15/2020 2:49:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Mills, Taylor Mackenzie
Arrest Date 02/15/2020
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Mills, Taylor Mackenzie (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Us 74, Monroe, on 2/15/2020 01:40.
Arresting Officer Knox, A N

Name Escobar, Niara Tajanei
Arrest Date 02-15-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Escobar, Niara Tajanei (B /F/18) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 13899 Providence Rd/weddington Rd, Weddington, NC, on 2/15/2020 3:06:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E