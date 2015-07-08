Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-16-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|PHIFER, JAMES LEONARD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/29/1992
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-16 00:40:00
|Court Case
|5902019712142
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|HAYDEN, JABRIA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/6/1998
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|110
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-16 11:40:00
|Court Case
|5902020206088
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CLARIDY, JIBRI ZUBERIN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/1/1992
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-16 00:40:00
|Court Case
|5902020206055
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|SIVANANTHAN, KEDILS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/8/1986
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-16 12:50:00
|Court Case
|3502020051610
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|3000.00
|Name
|MARTINEZ, MARIBEL
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|7/27/1982
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-16 01:40:00
|Court Case
|5902020206052
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|BISHOP, RONALD ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/20/1992
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-16 10:27:00
|Court Case
|5902020206094
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA
|Bond Amount
|2500.00