Below are the Union County arrests for 02-16-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Alsbrooks, Curtina
Arrest Date 02-16-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Alsbrooks, Curtina (B /F/53) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 3499 Gribble Rd/arrow Dr, Stallings, NC, on 2/16/2020 9:43:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Pullin, Z D

Name Granger, Kevin James
Arrest Date 02-16-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Granger, Kevin James (W /M/30) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 3498 Gribble Rd/arrow Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/16/2020 10:01:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Pullin, Z D

Name Youance, Joseph Vanes
Arrest Date 02-16-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Youance, Joseph Vanes (B /M/68) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 3498 Gribble Rd/arrow Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/16/2020 10:12:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Pullin, Z D

Name Burgess, Jessica Leigh
Arrest Date 02-16-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Burgess, Jessica Leigh (W /F/34) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at Us 74/walkup Ave, Monroe, on 2/16/2020 4:39:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Torpey, P

Name Ryback, Molly
Arrest Date 02/16/2020
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Ryback, Molly (W /F/48) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/16/2020 01:02.
Arresting Officer Panek, Z R

Name Kiker, Wallace Scott
Arrest Date 02/16/2020
Court Case 201900584
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Kiker, Wallace Scott (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 217 I B Shive Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/16/2020 04:05.
Arresting Officer Burton, B