Below are the Union County arrests for 02-16-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Alsbrooks, Curtina
|Arrest Date
|02-16-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Alsbrooks, Curtina (B /F/53) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 3499 Gribble Rd/arrow Dr, Stallings, NC, on 2/16/2020 9:43:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Pullin, Z D
|Name
|Granger, Kevin James
|Arrest Date
|02-16-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Granger, Kevin James (W /M/30) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 3498 Gribble Rd/arrow Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/16/2020 10:01:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Pullin, Z D
|Name
|Youance, Joseph Vanes
|Arrest Date
|02-16-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Youance, Joseph Vanes (B /M/68) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 3498 Gribble Rd/arrow Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/16/2020 10:12:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Pullin, Z D
|Name
|Burgess, Jessica Leigh
|Arrest Date
|02-16-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Burgess, Jessica Leigh (W /F/34) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at Us 74/walkup Ave, Monroe, on 2/16/2020 4:39:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Torpey, P
|Name
|Ryback, Molly
|Arrest Date
|02/16/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Ryback, Molly (W /F/48) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/16/2020 01:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Panek, Z R
|Name
|Kiker, Wallace Scott
|Arrest Date
|02/16/2020
|Court Case
|201900584
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Kiker, Wallace Scott (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 217 I B Shive Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/16/2020 04:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B