Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-17-2020 of mecklenburg.

Name HUNTLEY, TYRONE GEORGE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/12/1987
Height 5.8
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-17 00:06:00
Court Case 5902020206179
Charge Description ASSAULT LEO/PO SER INJ
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name BEARD, JAMES
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/17/1999
Height 5.5
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-17 11:11:00
Court Case 3502019057589
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name SALAS-REYES, SACKELYN JACKLINE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/24/1998
Height 5.2
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-17 11:00:00
Court Case 5902014250482
Charge Description PWIMSD SCH VI CS
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name MERCER, OBED CALEB-JOHNTARIUS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/3/1995
Height 6.4
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-17 02:48:00
Court Case 5902020203052
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name CUTHBERTSON, JACARI
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/29/2000
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-17 11:20:00
Court Case 5902020206151
Charge Description ATTEMPT BREAK/ENTER MOTOR VEH
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name KIAH, TONY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/26/1975
Height 5.8
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-17 11:50:00
Court Case 5902020206254
Charge Description POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP (F)
Bond Amount 1500.00