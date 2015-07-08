Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-17-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HUNTLEY, TYRONE GEORGE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/12/1987
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-17 00:06:00
|Court Case
|5902020206179
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT LEO/PO SER INJ
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|BEARD, JAMES
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/17/1999
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-17 11:11:00
|Court Case
|3502019057589
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|SALAS-REYES, SACKELYN JACKLINE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/24/1998
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-17 11:00:00
|Court Case
|5902014250482
|Charge Description
|PWIMSD SCH VI CS
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|MERCER, OBED CALEB-JOHNTARIUS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/3/1995
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-17 02:48:00
|Court Case
|5902020203052
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CUTHBERTSON, JACARI
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/29/2000
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-17 11:20:00
|Court Case
|5902020206151
|Charge Description
|ATTEMPT BREAK/ENTER MOTOR VEH
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|KIAH, TONY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/26/1975
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-17 11:50:00
|Court Case
|5902020206254
|Charge Description
|POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP (F)
|Bond Amount
|1500.00