Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-19-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SINCLAIR, ELIJAH DEMOND
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/4/1996
Height 5.10
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-19 02:13:00
Court Case 5902015003816
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 500.00

Name SUMMITT, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/25/1989
Height 5.7
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-19 08:00:00
Court Case 5902020206438
Charge Description MURDER
Bond Amount

Name MURPHY, GADARRUS RATAVIUS
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 9/27/1989
Height 6.0
Weight 157
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-19 15:51:00
Court Case
Charge Description Probation Violation
Bond Amount

Name YOUNG, RAQUEL AILEEN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/15/1985
Height 5.6
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-19 01:36:00
Court Case 5902020206468
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name JOHNSON, TYQUAN LAMAR
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/19/1993
Height 6.3
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-19 10:29:00
Court Case 5902020206506
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount

Name MYRICK, KEVAREYAE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/22/1997
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-19 14:13:00
Court Case 3502018053962
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 4000.00