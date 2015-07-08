Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-19-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|SINCLAIR, ELIJAH DEMOND
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/4/1996
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-19 02:13:00
|Court Case
|5902015003816
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|SUMMITT, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/25/1989
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-19 08:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020206438
|Charge Description
|MURDER
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MURPHY, GADARRUS RATAVIUS
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|9/27/1989
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|157
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-19 15:51:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Probation Violation
|Bond Amount
|Name
|YOUNG, RAQUEL AILEEN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/15/1985
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-19 01:36:00
|Court Case
|5902020206468
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JOHNSON, TYQUAN LAMAR
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|2/19/1993
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-19 10:29:00
|Court Case
|5902020206506
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MYRICK, KEVAREYAE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/22/1997
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-19 14:13:00
|Court Case
|3502018053962
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|4000.00