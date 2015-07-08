Below are the Union County arrests for 02-19-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Deruelle, Christopher Scott
Arrest Date 02/19/2020
Court Case
Charge Larceny (F) ( Remove/Dest/Deact Compo) (F),
Description Deruelle, Christopher Scott (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Larceny (f) ( Remove/dest/deact Compo) (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 2/19/2020 11:40.
Arresting Officer Antonucci, J A

Name Caballero, Melissa “nmn”
Arrest Date 02-19-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Caballero, Melissa “nmn” (W /F/38) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 1800 Nikkie Pl, Indian Trail, NC, between 00:00, 2/19/2020 and 04:39, 2/19/2020. Reported: 04:39, 2/19/2020.
Arresting Officer Brett, L A

Name Martinez, Roberto Ramirez
Arrest Date 02/19/2020
Court Case 202001156
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Speeding, Dwlr), M (M),
Description Martinez, Roberto Ramirez (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (speeding, Dwlr), M (M), at 702 Engleside St, Monroe, NC, on 2/19/2020 11:52.
Arresting Officer Helms, G H

Name Griffin, Matthew Shawn
Arrest Date 02-19-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Griffin, Matthew Shawn (W /M/52) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 1107 Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, between 00:00, 2/19/2020 and 07:37, 2/19/2020. Reported: 07:37, 2/19/2020.
Arresting Officer Helms, G H

Name Starnes, William Brian
Arrest Date 02/19/2020
Court Case 202001159
Charge Possess Methamphetamine (F),
Description Starnes, William Brian (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Possess Methamphetamine (F), at 599 S College St/andrew St, Monroe, NC, on 2/19/2020 13:55.
Arresting Officer Helms, G H

Name Society VICTIM of Investigation
Arrest Date 02-19-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Investigation (C), at 1520 Cuthbertson Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 09:11, 2/19/2020. Reported: 09:11, 2/19/2020.
Arresting Officer Gallagher, M J