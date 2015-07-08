Below are the Union County arrests for 02-19-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Deruelle, Christopher Scott
|Arrest Date
|02/19/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny (F) ( Remove/Dest/Deact Compo) (F),
|Description
|Deruelle, Christopher Scott (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Larceny (f) ( Remove/dest/deact Compo) (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 2/19/2020 11:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Antonucci, J A
|Name
|Caballero, Melissa “nmn”
|Arrest Date
|02-19-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Caballero, Melissa “nmn” (W /F/38) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 1800 Nikkie Pl, Indian Trail, NC, between 00:00, 2/19/2020 and 04:39, 2/19/2020. Reported: 04:39, 2/19/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Brett, L A
|Name
|Martinez, Roberto Ramirez
|Arrest Date
|02/19/2020
|Court Case
|202001156
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Speeding, Dwlr), M (M),
|Description
|Martinez, Roberto Ramirez (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (speeding, Dwlr), M (M), at 702 Engleside St, Monroe, NC, on 2/19/2020 11:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, G H
|Name
|Griffin, Matthew Shawn
|Arrest Date
|02-19-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Griffin, Matthew Shawn (W /M/52) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 1107 Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, between 00:00, 2/19/2020 and 07:37, 2/19/2020. Reported: 07:37, 2/19/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, G H
|Name
|Starnes, William Brian
|Arrest Date
|02/19/2020
|Court Case
|202001159
|Charge
|Possess Methamphetamine (F),
|Description
|Starnes, William Brian (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Possess Methamphetamine (F), at 599 S College St/andrew St, Monroe, NC, on 2/19/2020 13:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, G H
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Investigation
|Arrest Date
|02-19-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Investigation (C), at 1520 Cuthbertson Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 09:11, 2/19/2020. Reported: 09:11, 2/19/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Gallagher, M J