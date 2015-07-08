Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-20-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BOWMAN, DEKWAMI JEROME
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/29/1992
Height 6.0
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-20 02:10:00
Court Case 5902020206586
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name MCILLWAINE, JAMES ROBERT
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/2/1991
Height 5.11
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-20 04:01:00
Court Case 5902020206625
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name CLARK, WILLIAM
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 6/3/1995
Height 6.3
Weight 171
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-20 13:06:00
Court Case 8302019050845
Charge Description FICTITIOUS INFO TO OFFICER
Bond Amount 4000.00

Name DAVIS, JAMES THOMAS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/8/1988
Height 6.1
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-20 02:44:00
Court Case 3402007003569
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 200.00

Name MOSES, RAYVONNE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/21/2000
Height 5.10
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-20 04:01:00
Court Case 5902020206613
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name ENGLISH, KEVIN LAMAR
Arrest Type
DOB 3/21/1972
Height 6.5
Weight 280
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-20 14:32:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount