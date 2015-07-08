Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-21-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BOST, RAYMOND LEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/17/1979
Height 5.10
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-21 04:37:00
Court Case 5902020206752
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name HARRISON, SAMUEL JABRELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/10/2000
Height 5.11
Weight 280
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-21 11:50:00
Court Case 5902020206780
Charge Description DEFRAUDING INNKEEPER
Bond Amount 500.00

Name TAYLOR, SIDNEY CLYDE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/9/1980
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-21 15:20:00
Court Case 5902019232184
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name ELEJARDE, LUIS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/16/1981
Height 5.10
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-21 05:39:00
Court Case 5902020003875
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name LAMBE, MICHAEL RYAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/24/1983
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-21 10:30:00
Court Case 5902020206801
Charge Description FEL HIT/RUN SER INJ/DEATH
Bond Amount

Name BARTON, ZACHARY HUGH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/14/1992
Height 5.8
Weight 167
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-21 15:30:00
Court Case 5902020205646
Charge Description INTERFERE EMERG COMMUNICATION
Bond Amount 500.00