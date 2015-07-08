Below are the Union County arrests for 02-21-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Keziah, Bryant Keith
|Arrest Date
|02/21/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Injury To Real Property (M),
|Description
|Keziah, Bryant Keith (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Injury To Real Property (M), at 315 Stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 2/21/2020 09:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Weeks, S C
|Name
|Helms, Nelson Earl
|Arrest Date
|02/21/2020
|Court Case
|202001448
|Charge
|Breaking Or Entering (M) (M),
|Description
|Helms, Nelson Earl (W /M/67) Arrest on chrg of Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), at 319 Plyler Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/21/2020 21:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, C J
|Name
|Keziah, Connie Hodges
|Arrest Date
|02/21/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 3) Larceny-Felony/Remove/Dest/Deact Compo (F), And 4) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Keziah, Connie Hodges (W /F/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 3) Larceny-felony/remove/dest/deact Compo (F), and 4) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 4900 Morningwood Dr, Matthews, NC, on 2/21/2020 09:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Hood, L
|Name
|Pratt, Clifton
|Arrest Date
|02/21/2020
|Court Case
|202001449
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Pratt, Clifton (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 4104 Richardson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/21/2020 21:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Rucker, R D
|Name
|Revels, Montazoes Lakeem
|Arrest Date
|02/21/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Revels, Montazoes Lakeem (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/21/2020 10:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Hudson, T E
|Name
|Thompson, Anthony Ralph
|Arrest Date
|02-21-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Thompson, Anthony Ralph (B /M/35) VICTIM of Breaking Or Entering (m) (C), at 301 Walnut St, Monroe, NC, on 07:20, 2/21/2020. Reported: 07:29, 2/21/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M