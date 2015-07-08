Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-22-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name JACKSON, KARR MULBAH
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 4/19/1956
Height 6.0
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-22 00:08:00
Court Case 5902020206884
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name FOSTER, KANISHA NICOLE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 6/2/2002
Height 5.4
Weight 128
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-22 10:15:00
Court Case 5902019247395
Charge Description FICTITIOUS INFO TO OFFICER
Bond Amount

Name ROSS, AARON ELIJAH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/6/1992
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-22 01:27:00
Court Case 5902020206886
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 500.00

Name REID, OQUAVION
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/27/1996
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-22 10:45:00
Court Case 5902020206910
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name BATTLE, ERIC JAMAR
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 5/18/1991
Height 6.1
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-22 02:32:00
Court Case 5902020206888
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 500.00

Name VANDIVER, JAHEIM
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/12/2001
Height 5.9
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-22 10:48:00
Court Case 5902020206913
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 1000.00