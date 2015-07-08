Below are the Union County arrests for 02-22-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Rushing, Jeremy Walter
Arrest Date 02/22/2020
Court Case
Charge Fugitive (South Carolina), F (F),
Description Rushing, Jeremy Walter (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (south Carolina), F (F), at 3041 Sikes Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/22/2020 07:49.
Arresting Officer Clawson, T W

Name Dean, Jennifer Marie
Arrest Date 02-22-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Dean, Jennifer Marie (W /F/34) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 1 W Hwy 74/chamber Dr, NC, on 2/22/2020 2:54:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Mcwhirter, R A

Name Gladkov, Ruslan
Arrest Date 02/22/2020
Court Case 202001243
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Show Cause), M (M),
Description Gladkov, Ruslan (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (show Cause), M (M), at 3122 W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 2/22/2020 09:04.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Lewis, Jasmine Kenyatta
Arrest Date 02-22-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Lewis, Jasmine Kenyatta (B /F/27) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Idlewild Rd/hillcrest Cir, Indian Trail, on 2/22/2020 3:25:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L

Name Price, David Warner J
Arrest Date 02/22/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Breaking/Entering A Motor Vehicle-Felony (F), 2) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 3) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 5) Trespass – 1St Deg (M), 6) Resisting Public Officer (M), 7) Probation Violation (M), And 8) Probation Violation (M),
Description Price, David Warner J (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering A Motor Vehicle-felony (F), 2) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 3) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 5) Trespass – 1st Deg (M), 6) Resisting Public Officer (M), 7) Probation Violation (M), and 8) Probation Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/22/2020 12:12.
Arresting Officer Dupree, C T

Name Rodgers, Reggie Ray
Arrest Date 02-22-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Rodgers, Reggie Ray (W /M/47) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at Us 74/unionville Indian Trail, Indian Trail, on 2/22/2020 3:51:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L