Below are the Union County arrests for 02-22-2020.
|Name
|Rushing, Jeremy Walter
|Arrest Date
|02/22/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fugitive (South Carolina), F (F),
|Description
|Rushing, Jeremy Walter (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (south Carolina), F (F), at 3041 Sikes Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/22/2020 07:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Clawson, T W
|Name
|Dean, Jennifer Marie
|Arrest Date
|02-22-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Dean, Jennifer Marie (W /F/34) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 1 W Hwy 74/chamber Dr, NC, on 2/22/2020 2:54:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhirter, R A
|Name
|Gladkov, Ruslan
|Arrest Date
|02/22/2020
|Court Case
|202001243
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Show Cause), M (M),
|Description
|Gladkov, Ruslan (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (show Cause), M (M), at 3122 W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 2/22/2020 09:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Lewis, Jasmine Kenyatta
|Arrest Date
|02-22-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Lewis, Jasmine Kenyatta (B /F/27) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Idlewild Rd/hillcrest Cir, Indian Trail, on 2/22/2020 3:25:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L
|Name
|Price, David Warner J
|Arrest Date
|02/22/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering A Motor Vehicle-Felony (F), 2) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 3) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 5) Trespass – 1St Deg (M), 6) Resisting Public Officer (M), 7) Probation Violation (M), And 8) Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Price, David Warner J (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering A Motor Vehicle-felony (F), 2) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 3) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 5) Trespass – 1st Deg (M), 6) Resisting Public Officer (M), 7) Probation Violation (M), and 8) Probation Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/22/2020 12:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Dupree, C T
|Name
|Rodgers, Reggie Ray
|Arrest Date
|02-22-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Rodgers, Reggie Ray (W /M/47) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at Us 74/unionville Indian Trail, Indian Trail, on 2/22/2020 3:51:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L