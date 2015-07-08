Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-23-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|GREEN, JOSEPH JAMES
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/8/1985
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-23 05:26:00
|Court Case
|5902020206970
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MEMBANO, ADA NOHEMY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/25/1983
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|148
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-23 13:36:00
|Court Case
|3502020051814
|Charge Description
|OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|WARE, SENORA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/25/1966
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-23 05:35:00
|Court Case
|5902020206964
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|TALLEY, CHARLES W
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|6/5/1954
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-23 13:46:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Parole Violation
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ARRINGTON, TYRELL AARON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/10/1989
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-23 00:22:00
|Court Case
|5902020206777
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|BRYANT, MITCHELL ARNOLD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/6/1963
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-23 07:19:00
|Court Case
|5902020206953
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|500.00