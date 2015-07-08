Below are the Union County arrests for 02-23-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Sumat, Rudolf
Arrest Date 02/23/2020
Court Case 202001269
Charge 1) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Sumat, Rudolf (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 703 Parker St, Monroe, NC, on 2/23/2020 01:01.
Arresting Officer Helms, S

Name Hernandez-perez, Braulio
Arrest Date 02/23/2020
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Hernandez-perez, Braulio (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Secrest Short Cut, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/23/2020 01:03.
Arresting Officer Grooms, A D

Name Torres, Kevin
Arrest Date 02/23/2020
Court Case 202001475
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Open Container (M),
Description Torres, Kevin (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Open Container (M), at 3198 E Hwy 74/presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/23/2020 01:19.
Arresting Officer Horne, C S

Name Rhodes, Catherine Anne
Arrest Date 02/23/2020
Court Case 202001474
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Rhodes, Catherine Anne (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 5298 W Hwy 74/dale Jarrett Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/23/2020 01:30.
Arresting Officer Norris, W C

Name Robles-lopez, Genner Raudi
Arrest Date 02/23/2020
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Robles-lopez, Genner Raudi (H /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Us 601 N, on 2/23/2020 04:40.
Arresting Officer Dupree, C T

Name Lee, Calvin Latrell
Arrest Date 02/23/2020
Court Case 202001271
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M),
Description Lee, Calvin Latrell (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), at 599 Elizabeth Av/e Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 2/23/2020 11:16.
Arresting Officer Bower, L