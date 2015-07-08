Below are the Union County arrests for 02-23-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Sumat, Rudolf
|Arrest Date
|02/23/2020
|Court Case
|202001269
|Charge
|1) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Sumat, Rudolf (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 703 Parker St, Monroe, NC, on 2/23/2020 01:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, S
|Name
|Hernandez-perez, Braulio
|Arrest Date
|02/23/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Hernandez-perez, Braulio (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Secrest Short Cut, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/23/2020 01:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Grooms, A D
|Name
|Torres, Kevin
|Arrest Date
|02/23/2020
|Court Case
|202001475
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Open Container (M),
|Description
|Torres, Kevin (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Open Container (M), at 3198 E Hwy 74/presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/23/2020 01:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C S
|Name
|Rhodes, Catherine Anne
|Arrest Date
|02/23/2020
|Court Case
|202001474
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Rhodes, Catherine Anne (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 5298 W Hwy 74/dale Jarrett Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/23/2020 01:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Norris, W C
|Name
|Robles-lopez, Genner Raudi
|Arrest Date
|02/23/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Robles-lopez, Genner Raudi (H /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Us 601 N, on 2/23/2020 04:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Dupree, C T
|Name
|Lee, Calvin Latrell
|Arrest Date
|02/23/2020
|Court Case
|202001271
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M),
|Description
|Lee, Calvin Latrell (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), at 599 Elizabeth Av/e Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 2/23/2020 11:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L