Below are the Union County arrests for 02-24-2020.

Name Garris, Brittany Marie
Arrest Date 02/24/2020
Court Case
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Garris, Brittany Marie (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 5913 Love Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/24/2020 18:40.
Arresting Officer Mills, T

Name Sims, Johnny Lee
Arrest Date 02/24/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Assault On Female (M),
Description Sims, Johnny Lee (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Assault On Female (M), at 815 Park Dr, Marshville, NC, on 2/24/2020 01:08.
Arresting Officer Ellison, D A

Name Clark, Darrick Jay
Arrest Date 02/24/2020
Court Case
Charge Writ (Habitual Imparied Driving), F (F),
Description Clark, Darrick Jay (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Writ (habitual Imparied Driving), F (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/24/2020 01:25.
Arresting Officer Ingram, J L

Name Massey, Maxwell Livingston J
Arrest Date 02/24/2020
Court Case 202001289
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Massey, Maxwell Livingston J (B /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 510 E Hudson St, Monroe, NC, on 2/24/2020 02:20.
Arresting Officer Demera, J L

Name Frazier, Dontavious Alexander
Arrest Date 02/24/2020
Court Case
Charge Writ (Child Support), M (M),
Description Frazier, Dontavious Alexander (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Writ (child Support), M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/24/2020 05:57.
Arresting Officer Panek, Z R

Name Sims, Johnny Lee
Arrest Date 02/24/2020
Court Case
Charge Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F),
Description Sims, Johnny Lee (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), at 815 Park Dr, Marshville, NC, on 2/24/2020 03:09.
Arresting Officer Ellison, D A