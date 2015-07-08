Below are the Union County arrests for 02-24-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Garris, Brittany Marie
|Arrest Date
|02/24/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Garris, Brittany Marie (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 5913 Love Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/24/2020 18:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, T
|Name
|Sims, Johnny Lee
|Arrest Date
|02/24/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Sims, Johnny Lee (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Assault On Female (M), at 815 Park Dr, Marshville, NC, on 2/24/2020 01:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Ellison, D A
|Name
|Clark, Darrick Jay
|Arrest Date
|02/24/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Habitual Imparied Driving), F (F),
|Description
|Clark, Darrick Jay (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Writ (habitual Imparied Driving), F (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/24/2020 01:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Ingram, J L
|Name
|Massey, Maxwell Livingston J
|Arrest Date
|02/24/2020
|Court Case
|202001289
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Massey, Maxwell Livingston J (B /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 510 E Hudson St, Monroe, NC, on 2/24/2020 02:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Demera, J L
|Name
|Frazier, Dontavious Alexander
|Arrest Date
|02/24/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Child Support), M (M),
|Description
|Frazier, Dontavious Alexander (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Writ (child Support), M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/24/2020 05:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Panek, Z R
|Name
|Sims, Johnny Lee
|Arrest Date
|02/24/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F),
|Description
|Sims, Johnny Lee (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), at 815 Park Dr, Marshville, NC, on 2/24/2020 03:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Ellison, D A