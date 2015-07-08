Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-25-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|PORTER, DAKWAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/28/1995
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-25 10:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020205890
|Charge Description
|LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|LAMBE, MICHAEL RYAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/24/1983
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-25 14:15:00
|Court Case
|5902020206801
|Charge Description
|FEL HIT/RUN SER INJ/DEATH
|Bond Amount
|100000.00
|Name
|SMITH, JOHN HENRY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/17/2000
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-25 17:14:00
|Court Case
|5902020207205
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|RAMSEUR, DAVID JUSTIN
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|2/2/1981
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-25 10:34:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|Name
|LARAMARTINEZ, FILIBERTO
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/19/1972
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-25 15:35:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WHATLEY, MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/20/1975
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-25 16:29:00
|Court Case
|5902020207199
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00