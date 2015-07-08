Below are the Union County arrests for 02-25-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Robinson, Alisa Maria
Arrest Date 02/25/2020
Court Case 201908238
Charge Aid And Abet (F),
Description Robinson, Alisa Maria (B /F/42) Arrest on chrg of Aid And Abet (F), at 500 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 2/25/2020 11:31.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault
Arrest Date 02-25-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], on 19:35, 2/24/2020. Reported: 01:49, 2/25/2020.
Arresting Officer Macarine, B J

Name Manners, Edward Jacob
Arrest Date 02/25/2020
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Manners, Edward Jacob (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1109 Hammond Dr, Stallings, NC, on 2/25/2020 15:01.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz
Arrest Date 02-25-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (C), at 500 Fincher St, Monroe, NC, between 02:56, 2/25/2020 and 02:57, 2/25/2020. Reported: 02:57, 2/25/2020.
Arresting Officer Helms, G H

Name Robinson, Terry Lee
Arrest Date 02/25/2020
Court Case 202001324
Charge 1) Larceny By Employees (F), 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (M), And 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Robinson, Terry Lee (B /M/66) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny By Employees (F), 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (M), and 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 207 Alda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/25/2020 15:17.
Arresting Officer Eubank, J M

Name Juvenile
Arrest Date 02-25-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Juvenile (W /M/12) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at [Address], between 15:00, 2/24/2020 and 08:09, 2/25/2020. Reported: 08:09, 2/25/2020.
Arresting Officer Dye, J R