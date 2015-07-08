Below are the Union County arrests for 02-25-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Robinson, Alisa Maria
|Arrest Date
|02/25/2020
|Court Case
|201908238
|Charge
|Aid And Abet (F),
|Description
|Robinson, Alisa Maria (B /F/42) Arrest on chrg of Aid And Abet (F), at 500 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 2/25/2020 11:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault
|Arrest Date
|02-25-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], on 19:35, 2/24/2020. Reported: 01:49, 2/25/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Macarine, B J
|Name
|Manners, Edward Jacob
|Arrest Date
|02/25/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Manners, Edward Jacob (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1109 Hammond Dr, Stallings, NC, on 2/25/2020 15:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz
|Arrest Date
|02-25-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (C), at 500 Fincher St, Monroe, NC, between 02:56, 2/25/2020 and 02:57, 2/25/2020. Reported: 02:57, 2/25/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, G H
|Name
|Robinson, Terry Lee
|Arrest Date
|02/25/2020
|Court Case
|202001324
|Charge
|1) Larceny By Employees (F), 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (M), And 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Robinson, Terry Lee (B /M/66) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny By Employees (F), 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (M), and 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 207 Alda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/25/2020 15:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubank, J M
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|02-25-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile (W /M/12) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at [Address], between 15:00, 2/24/2020 and 08:09, 2/25/2020. Reported: 08:09, 2/25/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Dye, J R