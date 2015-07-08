Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-26-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HOLLINGSWORTH, MICHAEL HERSHEL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 9/25/1957
Height 6.0
Weight 235
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-26 02:40:00
Court Case 5902019220064
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name GEORGE, DAVID PAUL
Arrest Type
DOB 10/16/1963
Height 6.1
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-26 11:45:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name COOPER, CHRISTOPHER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/22/1965
Height 6.2
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-26 12:21:00
Court Case 5902018229824
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name JOHNSON, SHARON ONEKA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/13/1977
Height 5.6
Weight 189
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-26 03:55:00
Court Case 5902020207286
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name HAWK, TEVIN DEVON
Arrest Type
DOB 5/31/1994
Height 5.7
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-26 11:49:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name ANDREWS, BRIAN CHRISTOPHER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/4/1982
Height 5.9
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-26 11:50:00
Court Case 5402019051661
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 3000.00