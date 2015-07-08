Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-26-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HOLLINGSWORTH, MICHAEL HERSHEL
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|9/25/1957
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|235
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-26 02:40:00
|Court Case
|5902019220064
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|GEORGE, DAVID PAUL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/16/1963
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-26 11:45:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|COOPER, CHRISTOPHER
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/22/1965
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-26 12:21:00
|Court Case
|5902018229824
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|JOHNSON, SHARON ONEKA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/13/1977
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|189
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-26 03:55:00
|Court Case
|5902020207286
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|HAWK, TEVIN DEVON
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/31/1994
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-26 11:49:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ANDREWS, BRIAN CHRISTOPHER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/4/1982
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-26 11:50:00
|Court Case
|5402019051661
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|3000.00