Below are the Union County arrests for 02-26-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Palmer, James Jeffrey
Arrest Date 02/26/2020
Court Case 202001568
Charge 1) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), And 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
Description Palmer, James Jeffrey (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), and 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 5999 Weddington Rd/s Potter Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 2/26/2020 00:41.
Arresting Officer Horne, C S

Name Juvenile
Arrest Date 02-26-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Juvenile ( / / ) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 600 N Johnson St, Monroe, NC, between 22:00, 1/31/2020 and 08:54, 2/26/2020. Reported: 08:54, 2/26/2020.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Funderburk, Monica Lee
Arrest Date 02/26/2020
Court Case 202001343
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Funderburk, Monica Lee (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1788 Dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 2/26/2020 01:20.
Arresting Officer Corbalan, L

Name Young, Marlon Michael
Arrest Date 02-26-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Young, Marlon Michael (B /M/27) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 2101 Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 15:00, 2/15/2020 and 00:00, 2/22/2020. Reported: 11:02, 2/26/2020.
Arresting Officer Shaw, S L

Name Martin, Larry Dale
Arrest Date 02/26/2020
Court Case
Charge Writ (F),
Description Martin, Larry Dale (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), [Missing Address], on 2/26/2020 04:21.
Arresting Officer Hargis, A L

Name Bernard, Kenneth Edward
Arrest Date 02/26/2020
Court Case 201900148
Charge Possess Stolen Goods (F),
Description Bernard, Kenneth Edward (W /M/63) Arrest on chrg of Possess Stolen Goods (F), at 300 Cedarwood Ln/white Oak Ln, Stallings, NC, on 2/26/2020 05:50.
Arresting Officer Hood, L