Below are the Union County arrests for 02-26-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Palmer, James Jeffrey
|Arrest Date
|02/26/2020
|Court Case
|202001568
|Charge
|1) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), And 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
|Description
|Palmer, James Jeffrey (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), and 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 5999 Weddington Rd/s Potter Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 2/26/2020 00:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C S
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|02-26-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile ( / / ) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 600 N Johnson St, Monroe, NC, between 22:00, 1/31/2020 and 08:54, 2/26/2020. Reported: 08:54, 2/26/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Funderburk, Monica Lee
|Arrest Date
|02/26/2020
|Court Case
|202001343
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Funderburk, Monica Lee (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1788 Dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 2/26/2020 01:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Corbalan, L
|Name
|Young, Marlon Michael
|Arrest Date
|02-26-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Young, Marlon Michael (B /M/27) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 2101 Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 15:00, 2/15/2020 and 00:00, 2/22/2020. Reported: 11:02, 2/26/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Shaw, S L
|Name
|Martin, Larry Dale
|Arrest Date
|02/26/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (F),
|Description
|Martin, Larry Dale (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), [Missing Address], on 2/26/2020 04:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargis, A L
|Name
|Bernard, Kenneth Edward
|Arrest Date
|02/26/2020
|Court Case
|201900148
|Charge
|Possess Stolen Goods (F),
|Description
|Bernard, Kenneth Edward (W /M/63) Arrest on chrg of Possess Stolen Goods (F), at 300 Cedarwood Ln/white Oak Ln, Stallings, NC, on 2/26/2020 05:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Hood, L