Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-27-2020 of mecklenburg.

Name FELDER, KIMBER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/9/1980
Height 6.2
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-27 06:57:00
Court Case 5902020207464
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name PHILLIPS, THOMAS ANSEL
Arrest Type
DOB 11/15/1942
Height 5.7
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-27 14:05:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name WHITELAW, ALLISON
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 1/2/1991
Height 5.4
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-27 15:05:00
Court Case 5902018213746
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name LESTER, JEFFERY GILBERT
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/14/1970
Height 6.4
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-27 08:39:00
Court Case 5902018245466
Charge Description HIT/RUN LEAVE SCENE PROP DAM
Bond Amount

Name CARSON, DAVID MARTEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/29/1983
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-27 11:30:00
Court Case 5902019024797
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name BRAXTON, MALIK
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/11/1994
Height 5.1
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-27 17:13:00
Court Case 5902019007926
Charge Description FEL PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY
Bond Amount 10000.00