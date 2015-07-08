Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-28-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|EUBANKS, JAMALL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/15/1980
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-28 05:51:00
|Court Case
|5902020207640
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|RUMBLEY, NAHEEM
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/18/1996
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-28 13:04:00
|Court Case
|5902017020524
|Charge Description
|FAIL PROVIDE PROOF FARE PAY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|GONZALEZ, HECTOR LUIS
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|9/24/1977
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|151
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-28 02:53:00
|Court Case
|5902020207637
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|FORTENBERRY, DETABIAN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/14/1994
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|198
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-28 15:07:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HILER, COREY ADAM
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/8/1980
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-28 08:34:00
|Court Case
|5902019204685
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|RAHLAN, VIT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/25/1993
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-02-28 10:15:00
|Court Case
|5902020207673
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|1000.00