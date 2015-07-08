Below are the Union County arrests for 02-28-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Keziah, Connie Hodges
|Arrest Date
|02/28/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny After Break/Enter, F (F),
|Description
|Keziah, Connie Hodges (W /F/44) Arrest on chrg of Larceny After Break/enter, F (F), at 4900 Morningwood Dr, Matthews, NC, on 2/28/2020 17:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, T
|Name
|Keziah, Rebecca Dawkins
|Arrest Date
|02-28-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Keziah, Rebecca Dawkins (W /F/59) VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (C), at 1212 Forest Av, Monroe, NC, between 11:59, 2/28/2020 and 12:00, 2/28/2020. Reported: 12:00, 2/28/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Caskey, P D
|Name
|Keziah, Bryant Keith
|Arrest Date
|02/28/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny After Break/Enter, F (F),
|Description
|Keziah, Bryant Keith (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Larceny After Break/enter, F (F), at 4900 Morningwood Dr, Matthews, NC, on 2/28/2020 17:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, T
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Govt Officer/employee
|Arrest Date
|02-28-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Govt Officer/employee (C), at [Address], on 08:48, 2/28/2020. Reported: 12:48, 2/28/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Malloy, M L
|Name
|Troccolla, Tyler Joseph
|Arrest Date
|02/28/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Troccolla, Tyler Joseph (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/28/2020 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L
|Name
|Cajal, Diego Alberto
|Arrest Date
|02-28-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Cajal, Diego Alberto (W /M/41) VICTIM of Injury To Real Property (C), at 1215 Ridge Rd, Monroe, NC, between 13:13, 2/28/2020 and 13:35, 2/28/2020. Reported: 13:52, 2/28/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Montecalvo, S A