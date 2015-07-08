Below are the Union County arrests for 02-28-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Keziah, Connie Hodges
Arrest Date 02/28/2020
Court Case
Charge Larceny After Break/Enter, F (F),
Description Keziah, Connie Hodges (W /F/44) Arrest on chrg of Larceny After Break/enter, F (F), at 4900 Morningwood Dr, Matthews, NC, on 2/28/2020 17:01.
Arresting Officer Mills, T

Name Keziah, Rebecca Dawkins
Arrest Date 02-28-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Keziah, Rebecca Dawkins (W /F/59) VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (C), at 1212 Forest Av, Monroe, NC, between 11:59, 2/28/2020 and 12:00, 2/28/2020. Reported: 12:00, 2/28/2020.
Arresting Officer Caskey, P D

Name Keziah, Bryant Keith
Arrest Date 02/28/2020
Court Case
Charge Larceny After Break/Enter, F (F),
Description Keziah, Bryant Keith (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Larceny After Break/enter, F (F), at 4900 Morningwood Dr, Matthews, NC, on 2/28/2020 17:05.
Arresting Officer Mills, T

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Govt Officer/employee
Arrest Date 02-28-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Govt Officer/employee (C), at [Address], on 08:48, 2/28/2020. Reported: 12:48, 2/28/2020.
Arresting Officer Malloy, M L

Name Troccolla, Tyler Joseph
Arrest Date 02/28/2020
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Troccolla, Tyler Joseph (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/28/2020 20:00.
Arresting Officer Hamilton, T L

Name Cajal, Diego Alberto
Arrest Date 02-28-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Cajal, Diego Alberto (W /M/41) VICTIM of Injury To Real Property (C), at 1215 Ridge Rd, Monroe, NC, between 13:13, 2/28/2020 and 13:35, 2/28/2020. Reported: 13:52, 2/28/2020.
Arresting Officer Montecalvo, S A