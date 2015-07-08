Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-29-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GREEN, KENNETH DEVON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/16/1987
Height 5.9
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-29 04:21:00
Court Case 5902020207768
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BORGA, JASMINE NICOLE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/24/1998
Height 4.11
Weight 105
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-29 14:37:00
Court Case 1202019724975
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name RODRIGUEZ, RICHARD MATOS
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/29/1978
Height 5.6
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-29 03:33:00
Court Case 5902020207769
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BRANDON, JOSEPH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/17/1976
Height 6.1
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-29 14:56:00
Court Case 3502019062305
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 12000.00

Name THOMAS, KRYSTAL JOYE-MCFADDEN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 6/13/1982
Height 5.6
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-29 04:38:00
Court Case 5902020207765
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount

Name FELDER, JARREN MICHAEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/24/1999
Height 6.2
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-02-29 13:45:00
Court Case 1202019712029
Charge Description CONSUME ALC BY 19/20
Bond Amount 2000.00