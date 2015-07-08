Below are the Union County arrests for 02-29-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Houston, Terrell Jamar
|Arrest Date
|02/29/2020
|Court Case
|202000158
|Charge
|1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), And 3) Speeding (M),
|Description
|Houston, Terrell Jamar (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), and 3) Speeding (M), at 12601 E Independence Blvd/independence Commerce Dr, Stallings, NC, on 2/29/2020 03:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Lovingood, M
|Name
|Lakin, James Dana
|Arrest Date
|02/29/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Lakin, James Dana (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/29/2020 08:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Knox, A N
|Name
|Lowery, Leroy Junior
|Arrest Date
|02/29/2020
|Court Case
|202000932
|Charge
|Awdwitk Serious Injury (F),
|Description
|Lowery, Leroy Junior (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Awdwitk Serious Injury (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/29/2020 12:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Kell, T
|Name
|Polk, Mack Eugene
|Arrest Date
|02/29/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Polk, Mack Eugene (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 323 Drury Dr, Charlotte, NC, on 2/29/2020 15:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Pullin, Z D
|Name
|Young, John Dwight
|Arrest Date
|02/29/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Young, John Dwight (B /M/66) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Us 74, Monroe, NC, on 2/29/2020 16:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Knox, A N
|Name
|Clyburn, Maurice Cornelius
|Arrest Date
|02/29/2020
|Court Case
|202001415
|Charge
|1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
|Description
|Clyburn, Maurice Cornelius (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 2203 Kingstree Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/29/2020 16:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B