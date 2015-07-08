Below are the Union County arrests for 02-29-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Houston, Terrell Jamar
Arrest Date 02/29/2020
Court Case 202000158
Charge 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), And 3) Speeding (M),
Description Houston, Terrell Jamar (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), and 3) Speeding (M), at 12601 E Independence Blvd/independence Commerce Dr, Stallings, NC, on 2/29/2020 03:35.
Arresting Officer Lovingood, M

Name Lakin, James Dana
Arrest Date 02/29/2020
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Lakin, James Dana (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/29/2020 08:00.
Arresting Officer Knox, A N

Name Lowery, Leroy Junior
Arrest Date 02/29/2020
Court Case 202000932
Charge Awdwitk Serious Injury (F),
Description Lowery, Leroy Junior (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Awdwitk Serious Injury (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/29/2020 12:33.
Arresting Officer Kell, T

Name Polk, Mack Eugene
Arrest Date 02/29/2020
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Polk, Mack Eugene (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 323 Drury Dr, Charlotte, NC, on 2/29/2020 15:45.
Arresting Officer Pullin, Z D

Name Young, John Dwight
Arrest Date 02/29/2020
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Young, John Dwight (B /M/66) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Us 74, Monroe, NC, on 2/29/2020 16:00.
Arresting Officer Knox, A N

Name Clyburn, Maurice Cornelius
Arrest Date 02/29/2020
Court Case 202001415
Charge 1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
Description Clyburn, Maurice Cornelius (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 2203 Kingstree Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/29/2020 16:54.
Arresting Officer Burton, B