Below are the Union County arrests for 03-01-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Lattimore, Howard Lee
|Arrest Date
|03/01/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Lattimore, Howard Lee (B /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Kfc Pva, Monroe, NC, on 3/1/2020 02:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Payne, J J
|Name
|Faircloth, Michael Aaron
|Arrest Date
|03/01/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Faircloth, Michael Aaron (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1112 Keswick Pl, Monroe, NC, on 3/1/2020 20:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, T
|Name
|Hernandez, Eudocio Ortega
|Arrest Date
|03/01/2020
|Court Case
|202001428
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Hernandez, Eudocio Ortega (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 7 Dennis St, Monroe, NC, on 3/1/2020 03:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D
|Name
|Crowder, Michael Rashawn
|Arrest Date
|03/01/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Child Support), M (M),
|Description
|Crowder, Michael Rashawn (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (child Support), M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/1/2020 21:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W
|Name
|Griffin, Cheytianna Delilah
|Arrest Date
|03/01/2020
|Court Case
|202001430
|Charge
|Breaking/Entering-Felony (F),
|Description
|Griffin, Cheytianna Delilah (W /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Breaking/entering-felony (F), at 2743 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/1/2020 03:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, G H
|Name
|Lebreton, Adam Joseph
|Arrest Date
|03/01/2020
|Court Case
|202001453
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Possess Of Xanax (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Lebreton, Adam Joseph (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Possess Of Xanax (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 625 E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/1/2020 21:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Corbalan, L