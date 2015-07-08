Below are the Union County arrests for 03-01-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Lattimore, Howard Lee
Arrest Date 03/01/2020
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Lattimore, Howard Lee (B /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Kfc Pva, Monroe, NC, on 3/1/2020 02:21.
Arresting Officer Payne, J J

Name Faircloth, Michael Aaron
Arrest Date 03/01/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Faircloth, Michael Aaron (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1112 Keswick Pl, Monroe, NC, on 3/1/2020 20:54.
Arresting Officer Mills, T

Name Hernandez, Eudocio Ortega
Arrest Date 03/01/2020
Court Case 202001428
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
Description Hernandez, Eudocio Ortega (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 7 Dennis St, Monroe, NC, on 3/1/2020 03:21.
Arresting Officer Simpson, D

Name Crowder, Michael Rashawn
Arrest Date 03/01/2020
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Child Support), M (M),
Description Crowder, Michael Rashawn (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (child Support), M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/1/2020 21:08.
Arresting Officer Hargette, A W

Name Griffin, Cheytianna Delilah
Arrest Date 03/01/2020
Court Case 202001430
Charge Breaking/Entering-Felony (F),
Description Griffin, Cheytianna Delilah (W /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Breaking/entering-felony (F), at 2743 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/1/2020 03:23.
Arresting Officer Helms, G H

Name Lebreton, Adam Joseph
Arrest Date 03/01/2020
Court Case 202001453
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Possess Of Xanax (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Lebreton, Adam Joseph (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Possess Of Xanax (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 625 E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/1/2020 21:38.
Arresting Officer Corbalan, L